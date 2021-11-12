Gilberto Gil is elected to chair 20 at the Academia Brasileira de Letras | Rio de Janeiro

The musician from Bahia Gilberto Gil, 79 years old, was elected by absolute majority to chair number 20 at the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL), this Thursday afternoon (11). he was elected with 21 votes .

Gil followed the vote at home, in Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio, as an ABL rule prohibits candidates from participating in the session.

”Gilberto Gil translates the dialogue between high culture and popular culture. Poet of a deep and cosmopolitan Brazil. Attentive to all the appeals and demands of our people. We received him with affection and joy”, declared the president of ABL, academic Marco Lucchesi.

Poet Salgado Maranhão (7 votes) and author and literary critic Ricardo Daunt (no vote) also competed.

34 academics participated in the election, either in person or online — one did not vote for health reasons. There were 4 blank votes and 2 null votes.

Gilberto Gil is a singer, composer, multi-instrumentalist and music producer whose work is intertwined with Brazilian music itself. The artist has two awards Grammy Awards, in the years 1998 and 2005. He also won twice the Latin Grammy, in 2001 and in 2002. In 1999, he was named “Artist for Peace” by Unesco.

His are the classics “Aquele Abraço”, “Vamos Fugir”, “A Novidade”, “Cálice”, “Esoteric”, “Divino Maravilhoso”. He has an extensive discography with over 60 albums and nearly 4 million copies sold.

In 2001, Gil was named UN ambassador for agriculture and food. He was also Brazil’s Minister of Culture, between 2003 and 2008, during two terms of former president Lula.

Gil is expected to assume the post in March 2022, when the agency returns from the year-end recess.

Previously, chair 20 was occupied by academic and journalist Murilo Melo Filho, who died in May 2020. Other occupants were Salvador de Mendonça (founder) – who chose Joaquim Manuel de Macedo as his patron –, Emílio de Meneses, Humberto de Campos, Múcio Leão and Aurélio by Lyra Tavares.

Fernanda Montenegro occupies chair 17

On November 4th, actress Fernanda Montenegro, 92 years old, was elected by an absolute majority to seat number 17 of the ABL. She received 32 of 34 academic votes — 2 were white.