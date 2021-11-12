Gilberto Gil is elected to the Brazilian Academy of Letters

The ABL (Academia Brasileira de Letras) elected Gilberto Gil as the house’s new immortal, with 21 votes. The 79-year-old singer-songwriter occupies chair 20, whose patron is the physician and journalist Joaquim Manuel de Macedo. Gil replaces journalist Murilo Melo Filho, who died in May 2020.

The artist disputed the position with the poet and composer Salgado Maranhão (7 votes) and the writer Ricardo Daudt (no vote). With the election of the artist, ABL now has two black members: Gilberto Gil and academician Domício Proença Filho.

“Gilberto Gil translates the dialogue between high culture and popular culture. Poet of a profound and cosmopolitan Brazil. Attentive to all the appeals and demands of our people. We receive him with affection and joy,” declared the president of ABL in a statement , Academician Marco Lucchesi.

On Instagram, the new immortal celebrated the achievement:

Very happy to be elected to chair 20 of the Brazilian Academy of Letters. Thanks to everyone for the fans and thanks to now colleagues at the Academy for choosing. Gilberto Gil

In addition to his vast musical career, the singer has two Grammy Awards, which he won in 1998 and 2005. Gil has also won the Latin Grammys twice, in 2001 and in 2002.

He was appointed UN ambassador for agriculture and food in 2001, in addition to having served as Brazil’s minister of culture, between 2003 and 2008, during two terms of former president Lula (PT).

Today’s election was the second after the resumption of ABL’s in-person activities. Last week, Fernanda Montenegro was elected to seat number 17. Like the actress, Gil is expected to assume the post only in March 2022.

By the end of the year, three more immortals will be chosen from the Academy.