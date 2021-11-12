Gilberto Gil, now immortal of the ABL, says he believes in Brazil, despite Bolsonaro – 11/11/2021 – Illustrated

In his 1968 album, composer Gilberto Gil wore for the first time the uniform of the Academia Brasileira de Letras. Photographed in a pince-nez, with a Machado-like and mocking look, the artist from Bahia staged a rebellious aesthetic for the lens of photographer David Drew Zingg.

At 79, Gil will wear his second immortal’s uniform. Elected for seat 20 of the ABL, with 21 of 34 academic votes, the tropicalist defeated the poet Salgado Maranhão and the critic Ricardo Daunt, this Thursday (11). In an interview with this reporter, after the announcement of his victory, Gil says that he will take to ABL what he has already built as an artist and cultural manager.

“I think that’s what I already have in my hands, what I represent, what I am, the degree of articulation I’ve managed to have in life in relation to the issue of Brazilian cultural life. I have a passage through the institutional world of culture, as a secretary Culture of Salvador, the country’s Minister of Culture. A work that has its merits, its values, and a certain dynamism, a minimal entrepreneurial capacity”, says the composer.

“The Academy needs this, especially after this major moment of standstill. It needs to have a dynamism now. I offer it, which already characterizes me. I can’t get to the Academy without being who I am, ceasing to be who I am.”

Gil and actress Fernanda Montenegro, unanimously elected for seat 17, strengthen the popular face of ABL. The singer also points to the expansion of the number of black academics in the future. “The meaning of the presence of blacks in Brazilian life needs to shine through in certain places. It needs to become shine. The Academy’s idea is that of shine, with a polished, shiny surface. These are opportunities that have been taken away from black people in Brazil all the time .”

He admits that the 1968 album cover, designed by Rogério Duarte within the pop art aesthetics of Antonio Dias, expressed an anti-academic posture. It changed the ABL, and it changed Gil. “In a way, it was shared with my entire generation, all that young group that arrived to a field of activity in Brazilian cultural life and who had a past-life reference in the Academy, of musty stuff. Another day, talking by phone with Ignacio by Loyola Brandão, who is an academic, he told me: ‘Gil, that was natural, in youth it’s like that. We have to be impetuous, vigorous.’ In short, there has to be a destructive dimension of the things that are already there, to to be able to make room for things that arrive”, analyzes the musician.

“Then, life goes by, this transforming lust settles down, comes to the plane of what you can do, of what you already understand you can’t. The idea of ​​feeling the reach of your will. Your will is limited by life. And here comes the possibility that you will understand the meaning of something like the Academy, and restore to it a certain meaning that you denied. There are in it gentlemen and ladies, old men, with significant accumulations of their life, from an existential point of view and cultural. You have to be appreciative of that. I’m an old man now, I’m going to be 80. Not everything can be achieved.”

The tropicalista also sees the political power of the ABL at a time of attacks by the Jair Bolsonaro government on artists and producers. His belief in the country trembles, but it doesn’t lose its balance or shine. “Shaked, yes, all the time. The terrain is shaking, things shake, the most fragile structures are hit, but it doesn’t bring down the Brazilian civilizational edifice. Not only in Brazil, but in the whole world. I think humanity is advancing , it’s not an abstract belief, it’s what my emotions pick up, my knowledge picks up.”

One of the leaders of the tropicalist movement, in the 1960s, Gilberto Gil occupied the Ministry of Culture during the terms of the Lula government, from 2003 to 2008. By welcoming him, ABL recognizes his contributions to Brazilian culture as an artist and thinker and his unique expression as an unusually talented lyricist. His 1996 book “Todas Letras”, edited by fellow lyricist Carlos Rennó, should be reissued next year, plus new comments on the genesis of the songs. “I’m working on this material now with Rennó,” he says.

Gil agrees that there are links between his victory at the ABL and the award of the Nobel Prize for Literature to American musician Bob Dylan. “Dylan’s recognition by the Swedish Academy and Gilberto Gil’s recognition by the Brazilian Academy are common attitudes and gestures, similar to the thing I’m saying: things advance in the world. Recognizing a popular artist, great lyricist, with connections to music most essential of American life, blues, black music. And here I, with samba, baião, Brazilian rhythms, Brazilian phrasing, new words with new poetic constructions emerging in the world, all at the service of this musicality Brazilian, this Brazilian arrhythmia. All of this has value. Dylan there, me here, all of this has meaning.”

Chair 20 is patronized by the novelist and memoirist Joaquim Manoel de Macedo and was already occupied by General Aurélio de Lyra Tavares, elected in 1970, shortly after joining the military junta that replaced the dictator Costa e Silva in the presidency, from August to October 1969. The election of the former minister of the Army is one of the controversial pages of the ABL. Somehow, the chair is redeemed by Gilberto Gil, a political exile during the Medici government.

The artist smiles at the observation that he left the Academia Regina, his accordion school, at age 9, for the Academia Brasileira de Letras, 70 years later. “Now, with the academics from Salgueiro”, he jokes. He is silent when asked if there will be a slapstick from Bahia’s Filhos de Gandhy block in his possession. “I don’t know. I think that everyone around me, the Academy itself with its creative instances, my entire field of relationship in music, my affective field, they will all mobilize to give rituality to the inauguration.”