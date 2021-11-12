Giovanni reaffirms his desire to stay: ‘I want to make history on Cruzeiro’ – Rádio Itatiaia





The 2022 season will now, with more force, be planned by Cruzeiro. Raposa, who according to the mathematics department at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), has zeroed the possibility of relegation to the Third Division of the Brazilian Championship, will start thinking about the future. Who is also looking forward to next year is midfielder Giovanni. The player, who has a contract until December 2021, highlighted his desire to remain at Toca II to make history at the club.

“I want to stay, that’s my wish, to stay here at Cruzeiro, as I’ve always said, to make history at the club. Nothing about renewal was discussed, because we were going through a complicated time, where many things had to be decided, like our points on the table. We didn’t talk about it. I leave it with my agent, he knows my desire to stay here at Cruzeiro. People know how much I like being here, how much I like to live the day to day on the Cruise. My will is to stay,” he guaranteed.

Giovanni has 38 games with the Celeste shirt and scored five goals, the last of them in a 2-0 victory over Brusque. In a kick from outside the area, he hit the angle of Santa Catarina’s goal. The midfielder’s good moment has an important responsible.

“Since Professor Vanderlei (Luxembourg) arrived, he helped me a lot, gave me confidence, put me to play. I trust him a lot in everything he says, in everything he guides me. It’s hard to work with a coach like that. You come here and learn every day. A coach who has won everything wherever he has been, in every club he has worked for, important titles. We have to emphasize that he is a winner. It is a great pleasure to work with him. Logo at Upon his arrival, I evolved very well, I feel very confident in playing my role on the field. I have to thank him for his confidence in me, and for having put me in the game,” he said.

In his second spell at Cruzeiro, since last year he ended up having no chances and left for Avaí – returning in the middle of this season –, Giovanni claims to have a great regard for the club.

“Everyone knows that I was going through a difficult time, coming back from a surgery that is not easy to recover. Cruzeiro opened the doors for me at a time when people were suspicious (of the athlete’s physical condition). I have to thank a lot. I always emphasize the medical department for what they did for me, the physical preparation. I feel very good in everything I’ve been doing, physically I feel like I’m out on the field in all the actions I have to do. Technically I feel very confident to take the decisions on the field, be it a shot, a pass, a game changer. I feel very good. I can say that at Cruzeiro I feel at home,” he revealed.

