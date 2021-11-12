Girl saves family after unlocking cell phone with father’s face and calling emergency | world and science



Girl saves family after unlocking cell phone with father’s face and calling emergency – Playback/Twitter/WFXT-TV

Posted 12/11/2021 13:03 | Updated 11/12/2021 13:39

A 9-year-old girl saved her family’s life after unlocking the cell phone with her father’s face and calling the emergency number. Her parents passed out after breathing carbon monoxide from a generator at their home in Brockton, Massachusetts. Residents of the region use generators due to the lack of electricity, due to strong winds and hurricanes.

In an interview with Boston WFXT-TV, a Fox affiliate, little Jayline Barbosa said she was asleep when she heard her father scream for help after her mother passed out. But before he could help, he too lost consciousness.

Upon seeing those responsible unconscious, the girl took her father’s cell phone, which was blocked, to call the emergency service. “I unlocked it using my father’s face,” he told the network.

The rescue team arrived on time and managed to save the couple. Jayline’s mother said that if not for her daughter’s quick wit, they might not have been saved.