Globo asks, CBF changes schedule and takes the exclusivity of Jovem Pan with Athletico

Globo Minas will show a duel between Athletico-PR and Atlético-MG for the state, while GE site will show it on streaming

Erich Beting – São Paulo (SP) Published on 11/11/2021, at 5:44 pm – Updated at 5:46 pm

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has just responded to a request made by TV Globo and changed the broadcasting time of the duel Athletico Paranaense x Atlético Mineiro, which will be played next Tuesday (16).

The entity sent a statement to clubs and television stations confirming the changes in the start time of matches. THE sports machine had exclusive access to the document.

With this, Globo frustrates TV Jovem Pan News’ plans for the debut of football. The São Paulo station, which has just launched its channel on pay TV, would exclusively broadcast the match at the originally scheduled time, at 6:30 pm.

Pan had sewn an agreement with Athletico Paranaense and Warner, holder of the rights to broadcast the club’s games on pay TV. The American company had given up on exclusivity, and Pan closed the punctual deal to show the match between Hurricane and the championship leader.

The time change will allow Globo to broadcast the match on open TV. The station will broadcast it by Globo Minas to the state of Minas Gerais, while the GE website will show the game live via streaming.

The measure is a way for Globo to “peace” Athletico and disrupt the plans of LiveMode, an agency that negotiates the club’s broadcasting rights, to make an exclusive sale for pay TV. Pan, which previously would broadcast the game exclusively, will now have to face competition from open TV to try to gain an audience.

The change of plans is also a kind of “message” for Athletico and Palmeiras, who have not yet closed with Sportv on pay TV. The two teams may experience the same situation next year, if they close with another company. Supported by the Mandating Law, the two teams can only sell to pay TV the package with their matches as principals in Brasileirão from 2022.