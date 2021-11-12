Globo has a disastrous day and records a negative record in the audience | Television

Faced with a year full of changes promoted by Rede Globo, in addition to a real dance of chairs in its team of presenters, both in entertainment and in journalism, the Marinho network was surprised with a very worrying result. That’s because it wasn’t one or another show that lost audience, but the entire schedule throughout the day.

Used to indices that hover around 14 points on the day’s average, Globo saw its numbers drastically reduce. According to data released by the portal TV news, this Wednesday (10), the Rio station scored 12.4 points and 28% participation. The result obtained was so bad that it ended up becoming the worst day average of 2021.

the negative record on average it was due to the drop in the audience of attractions that usually yield good results. The “Jornal Nacional” closed with an average of 21.1 points in Greater São Paulo and, as well as the average day, registered the lowest audience rate of the year on a Wednesday. The result was far behind the more than 25 points average achieved the day before by the most watched newscast on television.

Globo’s Wednesday was one of those days to be forgotten by the top leadership. Also according to the website, in addition to the news presented by Willian Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos, the soap operas also did not do well in terms of audience and became fundamental for the drop in the daily average of the Marinho channel. “O Clone” closed with an average of 12.9 points in the capital of São Paulo and suffered the worst Wednesday since its debut in “Vale a Pena Ver de Novo”.

Continues after advertising

As well as the rerun of Glória Perez’s serials, the soap opera “Pega pega” was below average and also closed the chapter shown this Wednesday (10), with the worst audience on the day of the week in question. The situation was not at all good for the Marinho radio station, which saw “Malhação” and “In the Emperor’s Times” go the same way.

Another soap opera that was not left out of the day atypical for Rede Globo was “Um Lugar ao Sol”. The plot starred by Cauã Reymond debuted this Monday (08) with an average of 25.2 points in Greater São Paulo, scored 23.8 points the following day and, to further complicate the situation, lost a few more important tenths and registered 23.0 points this Wednesday Tuesday (10), the shortest since the debut.

With the drop in audience ratings from Globo, the competition begins to benefit. Record TV registered a great growth in the audience with the biblical soap opera “Genesis” and with the series “Quando Chama o Coração”. Silvio Santos’ station also saw its numbers increase and managed to breathe a little more relieved during prime time with “Roda a Roda Jequiti”.