Gone since 2020, Tiago Iorc releases new music and shocks the web with a new look; see · TV news

This Thursday (11), Tiago Iorc ended the hiatus he had been doing since June 2020 and reappeared for the release of his new song, Masculinidade. The artist, who had disappeared from social media, shocked internet users by showing a new look, with shaved hair.

The single was accompanied by a new video, recorded this month and directed by the singer himself. The introspective atmosphere of the filming and the lyrics of the song make explicit criticisms of toxic masculinity and try to demystify stereotypes, such as that “men don’t cry”, for example.

The song also draws analogies to Iorc’s own career. “I was in one of getting lost. Money, fame, all sorted. I pretended not to, but actually I care. I thought I was cool. I wanted to be unanimous. I wanted to prove my virility. I doubted my validity. Insanity virtual”, say the first verses.

The return had repercussions on social networks and became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter. The artist deleted all previous posts on his Instagram and posted the teaser of the new work. In the caption, just a heart.

It was enough for netizens to be ecstatic with the return. One of the profiles, identified on Twitter as Renato Dartelli, praised the singer’s beauty: “Tiago Iorc shaved head, proof that this man is handsome in every way.”

Check out the clip for Masculinity and the reactions of internet users below.

The disappearances of James Iorc

In January 2018, Tiago Iorc decided to take his first career break. With a succinct warning, the artist said he needed to rest and gave no indication of when he would return. The comeback took place the following year, in May, with the release of the album Reconstrução and the recording of an MTV Acústico.

The second disappearance occurred months later, when the singer broke up with his old manager, Felipe Simas, and signed with a new record company. In 2020 came the release of the single Você Pra Sem Mim, in June. After that, the singer was silenced again on social media.

Controversy with Anavtória

In addition to the break with businessman Felipe Simas, the absence of Tiago Iorc exposed a rift with the duo Anavitória. The duo intended to release a DVD of the O Tempo É Agora tour during their quarantine. But they were informed by the Universal Music label that four songs from the project, composed by Ana Clara Caetano in partnership with Iorc, did not have authorization from the musician for re-recording.

The songs were Trevo (Tu), Because I Love You, Now I Want to Go and A Gente Junto. The artists asked their former friend for release, but said it was difficult to get in touch with him. Iorc said that the old businessman was trying to harm him. In the end, the singer released the songs and regretted that the fact had become public.