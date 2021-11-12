‘Good daughter, good mother’, Marlia Mendona tells me in cult – Famous

Marlia Mendona and her mother, Ruth Moreira (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

In a service in honor of daughter this Thursday night (11/11), the mother of

Marlia Mendona

,

Ruth Moreira

, talked about the pain of their losses.

The solemnity took place in a church in the

assembly of God

in

Goinia

,

goals

, and was restricted to the singer and songwriter ‘s closest family and friends .

The queen of suffering died with her aide and her uncle,

Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho

, the producer

Henrique Bahia

, the pilot

Geraldo Medeiros Junior

, and the copilot

Tarciso Pessoa Viana

last Friday (11/05/) after an air accident in the region of

Caratinga

, inside

Minas Gerais

.

During the celebration,

Ruth

he climbed onto the pulpit and thanked the guests for their presence.

“I want to thank my family, who are all here. Guys, the loss is great, it’s too much pain. I lost my brother, I lost my daughter and a producer who was almost a son, but God has strengthened me,” he said.

“What Marlia really wanted us to come here to rejoice in God’s name. Thank and praise God for the 26 years that God left her with me. For the legacy she left here. Good daughter, good mother,” he declared.

in addition to

Moreira

, were also present at the ceremony, the ex-boyfriend of the sertaneja and the father of her son,

Murilo Huff

, the pairs

mahara

and

marisa

and

Henrique

and

Julian

. The artist’s son,

Lo Dias Mendona Ruff

, aged 1 year and 10 months, was not present.

During the service,

mahara

and

marisa

went on stage and they sang the songs

I believe

and

I’m human

, in

Leonardo Gonalves

and

Bruna Karla

.

mahara

she didn’t hold back the emotion and wept as she sang.

“Thank you God for allowing us to honor our friend. And we will do so until the end,” she declared. The information is from the

G1

.

the profile of the

Gospel Channel Brazil

at the

Instagram

published videos of the religious ceremony, check it out below: