‘Good daughter, good mother’, Marlia Mendona tells me in cult – Famous

In a service in honor of daughter this Thursday night (11/11), the mother of
Marlia Mendona
,
Ruth Moreira
, talked about the pain of their losses.
The solemnity took place in a church in the
assembly of God
in
Goinia
,
goals
, and was restricted to the singer and songwriter ‘s closest family and friends .
The queen of suffering died with her aide and her uncle,
Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho
, the producer
Henrique Bahia
, the pilot
Geraldo Medeiros Junior
, and the copilot
Tarciso Pessoa Viana
last Friday (11/05/) after an air accident in the region of
Caratinga
, inside
Minas Gerais
.
During the celebration,
Ruth
he climbed onto the pulpit and thanked the guests for their presence.
“I want to thank my family, who are all here. Guys, the loss is great, it’s too much pain. I lost my brother, I lost my daughter and a producer who was almost a son, but God has strengthened me,” he said.
“What Marlia really wanted us to come here to rejoice in God’s name. Thank and praise God for the 26 years that God left her with me. For the legacy she left here. Good daughter, good mother,” he declared.
in addition to
Moreira
, were also present at the ceremony, the ex-boyfriend of the sertaneja and the father of her son,
Murilo Huff
, the pairs
mahara
and
marisa
and
Henrique
and
Julian
. The artist’s son,
Lo Dias Mendona Ruff
, aged 1 year and 10 months, was not present.
During the service,
mahara
and
marisa
went on stage and they sang the songs
I believe
and
I’m human
, in
Leonardo Gonalves
and
Bruna Karla
.
mahara
she didn’t hold back the emotion and wept as she sang.
“Thank you God for allowing us to honor our friend. And we will do so until the end,” she declared. The information is from the
G1
.
the profile of the
Gospel Channel Brazil
at the
Instagram
published videos of the religious ceremony, check it out below: