‘Good daughter, good mother’, says Marília Mendonça’s mother at a service in honor of the singer

In a service in honor of her daughter on Thursday night (11), the mother of Marília Mendonça, Ruth Moreira, commented on the pain of their losses. The ceremony took place in an Assembly of God church in Goiânia, and was restricted to family members and close friends. Information is from g1.

“I want to thank my family who are all here. People, the loss is great, it’s too much pain. I lost my brother, I lost my daughter and a producer who was almost a son, but God has strengthened me,” Ruth said.

Also present at the ceremony were the singer’s ex-boyfriend and father of her son, Murilo Huff, the pairs Maiara and Maraisa and Henry and Juliano. The singer’s son, 1-year-old Léo Dias Mendonça Ruff, was not present.

“What Marília really wanted was for us to come and cheer up the name of God. Thank and praise God for the 26 years that God left her with me. For the legacy she left here. Good daughter, good mother”, said the singer’s mother.

Marília Mendonça died in a plane crash last Friday (5), when the plane she was on ended up crashing in Caratinga (MG). Along with her also died her uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, her producer Henrique Ribeiro, the pilot Geraldo Martins Medeiros Júnior, and the co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana.

know more

+ Sensitiva predicted the death of Marilia Mendonça two weeks before the accident

+ Fighter becomes unrecognizable after being kicked in the face

+ New Triumph Trident 660 arrives in Brazil at a competitive price

+ Scientists discover causes of Alzheimer’s progression in the brain



+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence