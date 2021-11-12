Gossip Girl: already scheduled for the second part of the first season

Top Stories

Today the 11th of November here in the notebook of Training from the website Prime Diary, let’s talk about gossip Girl. Namely, HBO Max announced last Wednesday that the second part of season 1 hits the platform on November 25th. It’s worth noting that this happens after a few months of airing its first 6 episodes.

In addition, the production of gossip Girl is awaited by millions of fans. Joshua Safran brings an extension of the original series that takes you back to the famous Upper East Side. The public will follow a new generation of students from an elite college in the United States.

Cacily von Ziegesar’s books are the plot of Gossip Girl

And of course, this time the group has in its hands a new variant that can bring a lot of good things, as well as a lot of confusion: social networks! The plot is all based on the books by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original series that aired on The CW between 2007 and 2012. The good news is that both Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios are involved in this project, precisely the two studios that produced the original.

Developed by Safran, screenwriter and executive producer of the original series, this remake of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side. Consequently, we find a new generation of teenagers from a New York private school.

Furthermore, they are subject to social surveillance, nine years after the blogger’s original website ended. GOSSIP GIRL explores how much social media and also how much New York’s landscape has changed over the years.

Learn a little about some characters from the series

Furthermore, Whitney Peak is the interpreter of Zoya Lott, who even before the release was compared to the character Dan Humphrey; as the program’s identifiable tour guide through the glamorous world of Constance Billard and St. Jude students.

Jordan Alexander plays young influencer Julien Calloway, best friend to the character Audrey Hope, played by Emily Alyn Lind (“The Babysitter” 2017). Consequently, Audrey is a chic Constance student whose mother is an athletic designer and has a long-standing relationship with Aki Menzies (Evan Mock).

Meanwhile, Thomas Doherty and Eli Brown are playing the respective roles of Max Wolfe and Obie Bergman IV, which are described as the life of the party. Therefore, joining them are the characters Luna La (Zión Moreno), Monet de Haan (Savannah Smith) and the mysterious character Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson).

In conclusion, this season of gossip Girl it featured 10 episodes and had its release originally for 2020. But filming was interrupted and resumed only that year.

