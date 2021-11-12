Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: see comparison between original and remastered version

In addition to better graphics, gameplay has been improved to improve the player experience.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has finally been released, the game that is developed by Rockstar Games arrived yesterday (11) to Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox one, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PRAÇA.

As the company did not divulge many details before its launch, what most people were waiting for was a comparison between the original versions of the games and the remastered ones, showing different locations and different actions, it didn’t take long and the ElAnalistaDeBits channel already published a comparison , check it out below and draw your own conclusions from the new game.

The games underwent some changes and adaptations in this remastering, the aerial view camera present in the original is not included in the new version, as the camera that is in the GTA III and in the GTA Vice City was locked, now it can be moved freely as it used to be in the GTA San Andreas.

The game’s water is prettier, offering lighting that did not exist in the original version of the games, it is possible to identify several reflections that do not exist in the originals that give an extra charm to the new versions, which can be noticed mainly in the vehicle bodies. The draw distance not only presents more content in several places but also brings more details, even if it is not something that expressive.



The new aiming system allows the game to offer an improved experience compared to the originals, making the game look new again. The explosions have new animations, making vehicle explosions much nicer to be seen in this new version.

Of course overall, the changes weren’t as dramatic as gamers would have liked, they basically took the original games and polished them up, adding some features so they don’t age badly in this release. You can check the list of improvements for the new game by clicking here.

What did you think of the comparison? Did you like the new versions of GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas? Participate in the comments with your opinion!



