Grêmio lineup: Cortez returns, and Mancini can resume scheme with three defensive midfielders | Guild

Grêmio followed the training routine of the week this Thursday afternoon. Without some important athletes in the group, coach Vagner Mancini began defining the team for Saturday’s game against América-MG, at Independência, for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão. Cortez returns on the left flank, but there is doubt in midfield.

Names like Douglas Costa, Geromel, Kannemann, Lucas Silva and Alisson stayed in the locker room for some preventive work or treatment. Still remnants of the victory over Fluminense, on Tuesday. Right-back Vanderson participated in part of the activity on the field, but was also in this group.

Thus, Mancini did not have the full squad to work on the lawn, something that will become increasingly common in the final stretch of the season. The technician counts on the laps of Cortez and Thiago Santos.

Thiago Santos and Fernando Henrique at Grêmio training

In midfield, there is a possibility that Mateus Sarará will be kept alongside Lucas Silva after his good performance against Fluminense. With the return of Thiago Santos, the coach would resume the scheme with three defensive midfielders. In the most advanced sector of the team, Ferreira and Douglas Costa should be back in the starting lineup.

There are other mysteries about the definition of the team, but Rafinha and Alisson run outside in the vacancies of Vanderson and Ferreira.

One possible formation has Brenno; Vanderson (Rafinha), Geromel, Kannemann and Cortez; Lucas Silva, Mateus Sarará (Campaz) and Thiago Santos; Douglas Costa, Diego Souza and Ferreira (Alisson).

The choices also depend on the evolution in the physical condition of those who were not in this farm’s training. The coach made it clear, after beating Fluminense, that he will make changes based on the strategy to face the next opponent.