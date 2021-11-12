Group of 11 countries decides to end oil and gas production – News

A group of 11 national and regional governments decided on Thursday, at the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26), to end the granting of new licenses for the exploration of oil and gas in their territories.

The Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance initiative (“alliance beyond oil and gas”, in free translation) of Denmark and Costa Rica, has 11 governments that have pledged to end the exploitation of these fossil fuels “in a just and well managed”.

As announced at a press conference, in addition to the two founding partners, France, Ireland, Sweden, Wales, Quebec (Canada) and Greenland joined the group as “main members”.

In addition, New Zealand, California (USA) and Portugal are “associate” members and Italy joins for the time being as a “friendly” country, which, according to the organization, implies that it supports its objectives of the initiative.

Leading members of the alliance commit to ending the granting of new exploration licenses, while associate members must demonstrate that they are making efforts to phase them out, such as ending subsidies.

At the launch event, Dan Jorgensen, Danish Minister for Climate, Energy and Public Services, said his government “will end the fossil era”, not because “there is no more oil available”, but because “it is the right thing to do “.

Jorgensen stressed that for his country, “one of the main European oil producers”, this will be “a costly decision, but a sensible one”, as it will be necessary to face “the transformation of the fossil sector”.

Costa Rica’s Environment and Energy Minister Andrea Meza said that although her country “is not an oil producer”, it has “reserves”, deposits that were prohibited from being explored “20 years ago”.

Meza commented that he received “a lot of pressure to reverse this rule” and that he would “pass a new law” to that effect.

The Costa Rican minister reaffirmed her decision to join the initiative because “each fossil dollar is one dollar less for nature conservation.”

Sweden, also a leading member of the anti-oil and gas alliance, represented by its Environment and Climate Minister Per Bolund, said that “the future is renewable” and that his country “will pass a law next summer that will ban the search for fossil fuels”.

French Minister for the Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, explained that “respecting the Paris Agreement means moving away from two centuries of fossil fuel civilization in a few decades”.

She noted that “in France, two-thirds of the energy consumed is still fossil fuel”, which is why it will have to “achieve a complete transformation of its economy”.

Some countries declined the invitation to join the alliance, such as the United Kingdom, which holds the presidency of the COP26, but decided not to commit to a date for the phasing out of oil and gas.