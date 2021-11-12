Guedes says approval avoids ‘scares’ for government

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said today that the PEC (Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution), approved by the Chamber this week and sent to the Senate, allows the government to no longer be frightened by precatories and has said again that it fights for the maintenance of the spending ceiling. The statement took place during participation in the Itaú Macro Vision conference, organized by Itaú Unibanco.

“The first big advantage is that [a PEC] makes the Budget achievable. The second big advantage, even more important, is that this extends to the entire foreseeable future, that is, there will be no more scares in the precatório,” he said, during the event. “What happened was immeasurable political pressure. This political pressure was deafening… I’m fighting for the roof,” he added.

Last Tuesday (9), the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved, in the second round, the PEC dos Precatórios. The proposal opens up a slack of R$ 91.6 billion in the federal budget and makes Brazil Aid feasible. The approval was by 323 votes in favor and 172 against, with one abstention. The PEC will still be voted on in the Senate.

Auxílio Brasil, the new social program that will replace Bolsa Família, provides for the payment of R$ 400 to approximately 17 million beneficiaries by the end of 2022, the year in which President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) is seeking reelection.

The roof [de gastos] it is a banner of austerity. If we had respected it, it would have been a social and health tragedy. Whoever made the ceiling, gave a raise of three salaries in a row. He put up the roof and left. All the candidates out there say they’re going to mess with the ceiling. The only ones who say it won’t move are us. Paulo Guedes, when justifying the proposal approved in Congress

When talking about the proposal, the minister stated that 80% of the PEC for Precatório was made at the home of the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG). “He pledged with us to put it to a vote.”

Inflation and administrative reform

Guedes also said that the government is keeping an eye on inflation — the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) has accumulated a 10.67% increase in the last twelve months — and that it will try to approve the administrative reform by the end of the year.

“We are keeping an eye on inflation and the reduction of specific sectors… Administrative reform is coming, until the end of the year. We have never abandoned the issue of reform. They may be smoothed over, but we will not abandon it,” he stated. “In the reinstatement battle, it is clear that we are on the side that wants to relieve the burden, but we ask for support in return [na reforma administrativa], that then we have R$ 30 billion per year of expense reduction that more than offset R$ 8.5 billion of non-repayment”, he concluded.

The project, which still needs to be voted on in the House’s plenary, ends its stability and extinguishes automatic promotions and various benefits. Changes only apply to new servers. The text, however, does not change the rules for magistrates, parliamentarians, soldiers and members of the Public Ministry, categories that are among those with higher remuneration and benefits in public service.