Guedes says Economy suffered ‘deafening pressure’ from the political wing by Auxílio Brasil Maior – Economy

BRASILIA – The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, admitted this Thursday, 11, that the economic team suffered “huge pressure” from the political wing for a Brazil Aid — replacement cash transfer program family allowance — of greater value.

“We spent six, seven months saying that people were eating bones, that it was a general famine. The political pressure was immense on the economy. The economic team wanted to make an aid of R$300, within the budget, all right. The policy was pressing for R$600. And President Bolsonaro cut it there by R$400. I warned that this would not fit in the roof (of expenses)”, said Guedes, participating in Itaú Macro Vision 2021, referring to the rule that links the growth of expenses to inflation. “The political pressure was deafening. I’m fighting for the ceiling, it wasn’t my creation to expand the ceiling”, he added.

THE PEC of court orders frees up BRL 91.6 billion of space in the Budget 2022 and it is essential for the government to get the R$ 400 Brazilian Aid off the paper, as the president wants Jair Bolsonaro. For this, the government proposed to postpone the payment of precatory (debts that the government is required to pay by court decision) and change the correction of the spending ceiling.

“Reviewing the roof, but pushing everything under the roof doesn’t violate architecture. We were going to have discretionary space compression (non-mandatory expenditures like investments) that no government had. We are now maintaining discretionary space. The change in the ceiling does not change the fiscal fundamentals”, he argued. Today, the ceiling is corrected by the IPCA (official inflation index) for 12 months until June of the year prior to its effectiveness. The reference would be the 12-month IPCA until December, which was above the rate registered by the previous calculation.

According to the minister, the change in the ceiling rule will allow a “soft landing” for the inspector. “Brazil contracted fiscal expansion very quickly because of the fight against the covid-19 pandemic. Brazil was very efficient in the fight, from an economic point of view”, he added.

Growth in 2022

Guedes said he is confident in the growth of the Brazilian economy in 2022, albeit at a slower pace. “There must be a slowdown, it’s normal when we’re coming from the bottom of the well. Interest rates rise a little now in the fight against inflation. But we are talking about a slowdown in a recovery”.

He reaffirmed that the government believes in the approval of the administrative reform (which reformulates the rules for employees to be hired, promoted and fired) by the end of this year. “I prefer to work hard. The inspector is strong, we are always fighting. We are in a democracy, sometimes we lose the battle. You can’t do everything you want, the renovations come out 70% or 80%”, he added.

The minister also said that the government is eyeing inflation and reducing tariffs for specific sectors. “The rupture of production chains happened in more advanced countries. Here the break was smaller”.