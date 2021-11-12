Guedes talks about zeroing import tariffs on products with “adjustment abuse” | Brazil

The government can reset the import tariff on products whose readjustments are abusive, said Economy Minister Paulo Guedes.

“We can, for example, take some items where there is some abuse of price adjustment and download [a tarifa]”, commented, at the Itaú Macro Vision event.

He said he prefers to take measurements in the most technically correct way, making uniform movements. “But suddenly you get one or two abusive sectors there, and then you can reset the tariff,” he said.

In this case, there may be political pressure against and he considers the defense of interests normal. “But part of the solution is to accelerate the pace of openness.”

The minister cited a measure already adopted by the government, which is a 10% reduction in import tariffs from 87% of the trade basket. “We got a first move of import tariffs at 10%,” he said. “It was a difficult fight in Mercosur.” Other moves could be made, he said.

Next year, according to Guedes, the government’s plan is to unlock the privatizations of Petrobras and Eletrobras. “We have to break these monopolies,” he said. “The fact that I can’t implement it doesn’t diminish my desire to do it.”

He commented that there was a state monopoly for 30 years. “It’s been 30, 40 years of a closed economy and then we were surprised that suddenly there was a water crisis,” he said.

Guedes said there was an “informal conversation” about Petrobras. The state-owned company has been attacked almost daily by President Jair Bolsonaro.