Gugu’s son celebrates his birthday with his mother, girlfriend and fights with his sisters | celebrities

Gugu’s son, João Augusto Liberato, turned 20 last Wednesday (10) and held a small party at home in Miami. The mother, Rose Miriam de Mateu, and the girlfriend, Gracie, were present. The information is from the Extra newspaper.

João’s sisters, the twins Marina and Sofia, were not at the party. The family disputes the inheritance of Gugu Liberato in court, which shook the relationship between the family members.

The twins filed a lawsuit against João and his aunt, Aparecida Liberato, who is responsible for administering the inheritance. The two are also beside their mother Rose Miriam who went to court to have her stable union with Gugu recognized. The two filed a lawsuit asking for child support in the amount of R$ 20 thousand dollars (R$ 102,800), but the court denied it.

The brothers also dispute the narrative. In July of this year, João stated, in a note, that the twins were being manipulated in their father’s inventory, and declared that the emancipation of the 17-year-old sisters, carried out by the mother, was “doubtful”.

On the other hand, Marina and Sofia’s defense, which is the same as Rose Miriam’s, countered saying that the manipulation occurred on João’s side and highlighted the “lack of maturity of the 19-year-old boy”.

Gugu Liberato died in November 2019. Since then, the family has been involved in the legal dispute over the administration and sharing of the inheritance.