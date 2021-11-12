Gui criticizes Arcrebiano’s stance for not imposing himself

Gui Araujo, farmer of the week, did not spare criticism of Bil Araújo, during a chat at dawn today, with Dayane Mello, MC Gui and Valentina Francavilla, in the external area of ​​the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

The ex-MTV said that the ex-BBB is talking to Rico after the crap in the eighth farm and that Mileide Mihaile and Sthe Matos are submissive to him.

“He doesn’t impose himself, he doesn’t say ‘ah’, bro, he doesn’t take anything. He said a lot about the guy [Rico] and he keeps wiping the guy with the cloth pretending that nothing is happening”, he analyzed. […]”, agreed Day.

“It seems that they [Mileide e Sthe] they are submissive because he acts like that, speaks softly, I don’t know what there. Bil’s attitude is very ugly.

, pointed out Gui Araujo.

Valentina interrupted Anitta’s ex-boyfriend by remembering when Bil had criticized her. “He always thought I wasn’t taking a stand, but it seems like things are reversed now, you know?”

Day claimed the ex-BBB created a character he was no longer able to support.

He arrived with this personality wanting to command in silence, but then his true personality arrived. That’s him! He’s eating around the edges and he’s getting where he wanted to go without taking a stand.

“In the last few fields he didn’t open his mouth to say anything,” agreed MC Gui.

Gui again stated that Bil tries to befriend the excluded and quoted again Sthe and Mileide:

Bil sees Rico alone, sticks to him. He saw Erika alone, clung to her. He became the defender of the oppressed. She doesn’t take a stand, she says that she’s playing alone, she doesn’t want to help anyone and that’s what you’re talking about, it seems like she [Sthe e Mileide] are submissive to it and don’t care about anything.

MC Gui agreed with his colleague in confinement and announced that he was going to talk to Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife.