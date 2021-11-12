Gui says he went to the fields to save Dynho

Gui Araujo stated that he put himself in the fields to save Dynho Alves, as he was confident of his victory in the farmer’s race. The pawn won the hat for the second time and got rid of the eighth hot spot of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

“After what I did trying to save Dynho to put me in the fields [..]”, began when he was interrupted by Rico: “Did you try to save Dynho?”

“Yeah, if there wasn’t going to be one left over, there’s only one left and I’m left,” said the former MTV. “I told Mileide and Bil to save him and not me”, he completed. “Before I go there?” asked Rico.

No, right there. I spoke with the remaining one normal, let me leave it, then I’ll go to the test and come back as a farmer

, recalled Gui Araujo.

Rico wanted to know how he managed to communicate with his friends, since the program was live. “I told them both when the fight was going on. Since the time I pulled him to the stall, I had already planned this before”, pointed out Bill.

The ex-MTV also said that he was confident in the race and wasn’t thinking about the field.

Like, at no point did I think I was going to the countryside, you know? Do you know when you’re confident you’re going to win?

, declared Gui Araujo.