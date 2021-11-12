Gusttavo Lima moves fans by honoring Marilia Mendonça at a concert

Gusttavo Lima moved fans on Wednesday (11/10) when he paid tribute to Marília Mendonça in her first show after the tragic death of the sertaneja, in Itaiatuba, Pará. In addition to showing a photo of the two on the screen, the sertanejo dedicated a part of the introduction to the friend.

“It will stay alive inside our hearts, our souls and our minds. I want to ask each one of you today that, when you get home, pray and send good things to our eternal queen Marília Mendonça”, he commented, being applauded by the audience.

“I think a lot of people haven’t fallen in yet. Neither did mine. But I want to sing this song for her. Wherever you have, my love, you said you were my fan… I am your fan.”

The singer followed the show with the song Estrelinha, performed by Marília and the duo Di Paullo e Paulino, moving fans.

Gusttavo Lima and Marília Mendonça Marília and Gustavo LimaPlay/ Instagram Gusttavo Lima asks for prayers for Marília Mendonça’s team Gusttavo Lima asks for prayers for Marília Mendonça’s teamPlay/ Instagram Gusttavo Lima says goodbye to Marília Mendonça Singer Gusttavo Lima used social media this Saturday night (6/11), right after Marília Mendonça’s funeral, to share with fans the last meeting he had with the queen of sufferingPlay/ Instagram Gusttavo Lima returns to the stage In January, Gusttavo Lima will perform at Maracanã 0

Do you want to get inside the world of the famous and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the channel of Metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos.