Hamilton dodges on engine swaps and predicts Red Bull “hard to beat” at Interlagos

Lewis Hamilton opened the press conference for the São Paulo GP, this Thursday (11), alongside the two-time world champion and former teammate Fernando Alonso. 19 points behind Max Verstappen in the title fight, the seven-times champion maintained a posture of few words at Interlagos.

Hamilton stated that he is not aware of any information on a possible exchange of power unit components for the São Paulo GP. The information circulates in the paddock, but Lewis did not confirm it, citing that he does not even know if the engines arrived in Interlagos, as F1 is experiencing a logistical drama due to delayed flights from Mexico.

“I can’t comment on that, I don’t even know if the engine got here this morning. As far as I know, my engine is fine, but I’ll find that out with the engineering team,” Lewis said.

Without winning since the Russian GP and watching Verstappen in the sequence of triumphs, Lewis says that every race has become a “must win” for Mercedes so far. After São Paulo, Formula 1 will have just three more races in 2021.

Lewis Hamilton tries to win in São Paulo to keep title hopes alive (Photo: Mercedes)

“Every race we must win. We have an obligation to win since we got back from vacation, but we haven’t been able to do that until now”, he continued.

“We’re definitely going to try harder this weekend to get more out of the car. Last time here, they were pretty strong. We hope once again that it will be very difficult to win this weekend”, he stated.

Lewis was also asked about teamwork with Mercedes. The debate on the subject grew in Formula 1 after the Mexican GP, ​​when teammate Valtteri Bottas lost the first position right at the start to Max Verstappen, who ended up winning the race.

“It’s a team sport. It’s the way the sport does. I don’t care too much. Of course I would like to do things alone, but with one Red Bull ahead and one behind, the strategy can go against you, so we have to work as a team, so we have two cars.”

