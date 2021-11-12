Hamilton is quiet and aware of the strength of Red Bull in São Paulo

Lewis Hamilton admitted favoring Red Bull this weekend in Interlagos (Photo: Mercedes)

FORMULA 1 IN SP: VERSTAPPEN WITHOUT PIQUET ADVICE | Paddock GP #267

Lewis Hamilton arrived this week in São Paulo days after the hard setback suffered at the Mexico City GP. The new loss to Max Verstappen was so felt that the seven-time champion highlighted that his effort has not been enough to compete with the Dutch rival. Perhaps because he realizes that the eighth title is increasingly distant, Lewis showed himself more silent and gave relatively short answers at the official press conference of the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) this Thursday (11), icy and rainy in Interlagos.

Hamilton would be the last to speak, but the schedule for the day’s press conferences was changed due to Valtteri Bottas’ delay. Thus, the Mercedes driver was selected alongside the two-time world champion and first rival in F1, Fernando Alonso, to open the long schedule of interviews, which began at 12:30 pm (GMT).

For those who expected Hamilton barbs and mind games in relation to his great opponent this year, the scenario was quite different. Resigned to Mercedes’ chances of confronting the bull team in São Paulo, Lewis was sincere.

READ TOO

With an eye on #1, focused and without Piquet advice: the 1st day of Verstappen in Interlagos

Lewis Hamilton and the helmet layout for the São Paulo GP (Photo: Mercedes)

“We’re definitely going to try harder this weekend to get more out of the car. Last time here, they were pretty strong. We hope once again that it will be very difficult to win this weekend”, he said.

About the controversy last weekend at Hermanos Rodríguez, when Toto Wolff and Hamilton himself complained about Valtteri Bottas’ posture at the start, giving Verstappen chances to overtake the two, on the outside, before turn 1 to win the race , the Brit tried to put on hot cloths, but at the same time he indicated that he still didn’t digest well what happened in Mexico.

“It’s a team sport. It’s the way the sport does. I don’t care too much. Of course, I would like to do things alone, but with one Red Bull in front and one behind, the strategy can work against you, so we have to work as a team, so we have two cars”, recalled the driver.

Hamilton knows that Mercedes is down and that there is no alternative to moving forward in the title fight against Verstappen. With 19 points behind the Dutchman, there is only one option. Or was it an obligation?

“Every race we must win. We have an obligation to win since we got back from vacation, but we haven’t been able to do that until now”, he commented. In fact, Hamilton only triumphed in one race this second half, and in a race he wouldn’t have won if it wasn’t for all the turnaround in the final laps of the Russian GP, ​​which took away a sure and deserved triumph that seemed headed for Lando Norris.

Naturally, Hamilton was asked about the possible replacement of the internal combustion engine, a scenario that would make him lose five positions on the starting grid of Sunday’s race at Interlagos. The pilot dodged and didn’t want to confirm anything, but he didn’t deny it either. “I can’t comment on that, I don’t even know if the engine got here this morning. As far as I know, my engine is fine, but I’ll find that out with the engineering team.”

The downcast tone gave way to a more animated speech, almost of devotion, to the legendary Valentino Rossi, who this weekend, in Valencia, will make the last race of a glorious and honored career.

“It’s sad to see him retire, but his professionalism and approach to his career is incredible: 700 races! The passion you have had for a long time has always been clear. It’s such a great legend, one of the best in history. It’s sad not to be able to see his last race and the style of driving he’s always had”, lamented the seven-times champion, who even made a crossover while riding Rossi’s bike, while ‘Doctor’ had the chance to drive his champion car in Mercedes in 2019.

“At the same time, it’s a beautiful time for him, because he has a family and he can choose what he’s going to do. I’m happy for having had the privilege of having shared a special day with him on the track”, he concluded.

In practical terms, what can make Hamilton more excited and optimistic in the wake of the weekend in São Paulo is what comes from the skies, or as someone would say, what comes from the dam. The rain showed up in Interlagos throughout the afternoon and brought a surprising cold to the month of October. For the Friday of free practice 1 and the qualifying session, the forecast is for a maximum ambient temperature of 17ºC.

The W12 is a car that handles better in the cold and, in such conditions, Hamilton could still have a chance, but the same weather shows an increase in temperature, with a forecast of up to 25ºC on the day of the São Paulo GP.

💬 “Watching Ayrton, he was the guy that as a kid I wanted to be. “I thought it would be great if I could emulate Ayrton, if I could do something similar to what he had done, I’d be super proud.” 💚💛 – @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/qXsoWlkJZY — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 11, 2021

But there is another motivation for Hamilton, much stronger and sentimental. Accelerating at Interlagos, on the same circuit where the great idol achieved two of the greatest glories on the tracks, is something that serves as a huge boost in his fight for the title. Something Lewis shared in an emotional post this afternoon.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

“My big inspiration. For the way he ran, for his passion for life and sport. But more than that, it’s the way in which he faced alone a system that was not always amenable to him. Ayrton Senna’s legacy is alive forever, especially on this vibrant weekend,” wrote the owner of seven world titles.

O BIG PRIZE follows the São Paulo GP ‘in loco’ in Interlagos with journalists Fernando Silva and Gabriel Curty, as well as the entire team remotely. O GP also follows all weekend track activities LIVE and IN REAL TIME.

Behind the scenes of Covid’s tests in Interlagos (Video: Fernando Silva/GRANDE AWARD)

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of the BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.