Hamilton loses 5 positions on the grid at the São Paulo GP due to a new engine part replacement – Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton’s situation looked bad on the eve of the São Paulo GP, but it got even worse. Mercedes decided to change again a part of the power unit of the seven-time world champion’s car, causing a loss of five positions on the starting grid in Interlagos, as communicated by the team this Friday (12).

The change this weekend will result in a loss of positions for Lewis in the São Paulo GP, not affecting the starting position of the seven-time champion in the sprint race this Saturday (13), as it did with Valtteri Bottas in Monza. Mercedes had already switched the internal combustion engine for the Turkish GP, when the English lost ten grid positions. At the time, Hamilton took pole, but started in 11th and ended the race only in fifth place.

Mercedes did not explain if there was a problem with Hamilton’s car part or if it is a precaution for the final stages of the championship. The team faces a delicate situation in the final stretch of F1, with Bottas already using the sixth engine of the season.

At the press conference last Thursday (11), Hamilton was asked about the possible replacement of the internal combustion engine, a scenario that would make him lose five positions on the starting grid of Sunday’s race in Interlagos. The pilot dodged and didn’t want to confirm anything, but he didn’t deny it either.

“I can’t comment on that, I don’t even know if the engine got here this morning. As far as I know, my engine is fine, but I’ll find that out with the engineering team.”

Another driver who runs with a Mercedes engine and had problems was Lando Norris, from McLaren, who was punished for a change made at the Mexican GP last week.

Hamilton and Mercedes’ approach is different from that of Red Bull with Max Verstappen in Russia and Ferrari with Charles Leclerc, also in Russia, and Carlos Sainz in Turkey. In these cases, the five components of the power unit were replaced, which threw the drivers to the end of the grid. Mercedes itself did this with Valtteri Bottas in Italy.

