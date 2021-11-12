Hamilton overtakes Verstappen and leads Formula 1 TL1 at Interlagos

FORMULA 1 IN SP: VERSTAPPEN WITHOUT PIQUET COUNCIL | Paddock GP #267

Formula 1 has officially returned to Brazil. The weekend at the Interlagos track started with the first free practice, on the afternoon of this Friday (12), with an atypical format. Soon, no other training: it will be the classification that defines the start for the sprint race. In the only preparation activity, what was seen was a reaction from Mercedes. After a difficult start, Lewis Hamilton reacted and set, on soft tires, the best time in practice to lead with some advantage.

Red Bull demonstrated absolute control of the actions in the first 50 minutes: faster on medium and soft tires. Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez punctuated the times with a real walk in the park while Hamilton complained about the car’s track and front suspension. Until he no longer complained and reacted.

Behind Verstappen, Pérez took third place and Valtteri Bottas finished fourth. Pierre Gasly, like in Mexico, beat Ferrari to finish fifth and be the best of the rest. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc followed, while Esteban Ocon, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll closed the top-10.

O BIG PRIZE follows the São Paulo GP ‘in loco’ in Interlagos with journalists Fernando Silva and Gabriel Curty, as well as the entire team remotely. O GP also follows all weekend track activities LIVE and IN REAL TIME. The classification, next activity, is scheduled for 4:30 pm (GMT).

Lewis Hamilton classified the São Paulo GP as the most important of the year (Photo: Reproduction)

Check out how TL1 was:

With the sky extremely cloudy and after a light rain that had marked Interlagos at the end of the morning in São Paulo – and still presented itself as a danger -, the pilots went to the track as soon as possible. There was no time to lose, after all, with just 60 minutes of training ahead of qualifying. The sprint racing format stuff.

Among the many drivers who lined up to exit at the green light were Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, both of them medium tires. Along with the activity, another piece of information emerged: Hamilton had a new instant-combustion engine in the back of the Mercedes, as expected, and thus counted a penalty of five places on Sunday’s starting grid. Dramatic situation in the championship, therefore.

While Mercedes and Red Bull preferred to start tests with medium tyres, as did McLaren and AlphaTauri, for example, other teams thought they started their particular program of white belt tyres, the hard ones: Alpine, Ferrari and Alfa Romeo.

Who came out ahead in terms of times was Verstappen, who quickly reached the time of 1min10s, scoring 1min10s189 early and crossing the mark of the first ten minutes with a 1s3 advantage over Valtteri Bottas. Hamilton followed Sergio Pérez and Pierre Gasly, again pestering the main teams with the AlphaTauri car. The seven-time champion warned on the radio: the track was full of oscillations.

The first to make a slight escape from the track was Kimi Räikkönen at Laranjinha, but nothing that compromised and before Verstappen passed Sainz around the Café and up the pit straight as if it were a race.

Hamilton improved the lap and entered the same second as Verstappen, but followed up with another complaint/request to the team. “Please find another solution for the front suspension.” Meanwhile, Bottas was reporting raindrops. The truth is that, with 20 minutes of training, Pérez appeared 0s020 behind Verstappen and more than 0s8 in front of the Mercedes. Red Bull’s start was promising.

Max Verstappen (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Shortly after Bottas, Lance Stroll and AlphaTauri also talked about the beginning of a drizzle on the Terra da Droa track: rain at the beginning of the layout, albeit light. On English TV, the broadcast told about the legend of the rain that comes from the dam, a classic in the Brazilian imagination of Interlagos, but still new to the gringos.

After Hamilton’s request, Mercedes even stopped to tinker with the front suspension, but who did the same before was Red Bull with Verstappen. Lewis continued to report that the front of the Mercedes #44 was bouncing down the lane. Mercedes showed a lot of difficulty, especially in the intermediate sector of the São Paulo route.

In the second half of the practice, the first team that approached Red Bull was not Mercedes, but Ferrari. Charles Leclerc still flew on medium tires and launched in second, exactly 0.005 slower than Verstappen and faster than Pérez. Carlos Sainz did not walk as fast as his partner, but he was enough to climb to fourth place. Red Bull’s answer was to get its soft tire drivers out on the track. The effect came quickly: Verstappen scored 1min09s417 while Pérez did 1min09s492.

Bottas managed to get Mercedes back in front of Ferrari, in third, but almost 0s5 behind. And, then, it was time to see Hamilton with red tires and modified suspension: the result was not as encouraging as possible in the relationship with the rubro-Taurus: 0s3 behind Verstappen with a slower lap in all three sectors, but above all in the last.

With less than ten minutes to go, Mercedes hit the front row. Hamilton, even somewhat surprising for how things were going, went to 1min09s348 and took the lead by 0s069. Red Bull had their cars in the garage, but sent them both out onto the track in the final minutes. The point is that Hamilton improved still: 1min09s050.

Hamilton confirmed the lead, but Bottas trailed the two Red Bulls in fourth. And the Ferraris, even in a practice in which they showed breath, were behind Pierre Gasly. Sainz was sixth and Leclerc, seventh. Alpine followed: Esteban Ocon in front of Fernando Alonso. Lance Stroll closed the top-10.

F1 2021, São Paulo GP, Interlagos, Free Practice 1:

1 L HAMILTON Mercedes 1:09,050 31 two M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:09,417 +0.367 22 3 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:09,492 +0.442 28 4 V BOOTS Mercedes 1:09.567 +0.517 30 5 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:09,880 +0.830 32 6 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:10.124 +1,074 31 7 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:10.142 +1,092 32 8 AND OCON Alpine Renault 1:10.145 +1,095 27 9 F ALONSO Alpine Renault 1:10,201 +1.151 26 10 L STROLL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:10.352 +1.302 27 11 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:10.374 +1,324 33 12 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:10.413 +1.363 28 13 K RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:10.443 +1,393 31 14 THE GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:10.587 +1,537 31 15 NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:10.610 +1.560 27 16 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:10.885 +1,835 27 17 NO LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:10.902 +1.852 23 18 G RUSSELL Williams Mercedes 1:10.938 +1.888 24 19 D RICCIARDO McLaren Mercedes 1:10.990 +1,940 25 20 N MAZEPIN Haas Ferrari 1:11,342 +2.292 28

