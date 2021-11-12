Hamilton overtakes Verstappen and leads the first practice for the São Paulo F1 GP

Lewis Hamilton led the first training session for the Formula 1 São Paulo Grand Prix, the 19th stage of the 2021 season, held this Friday (12), in Interlagos.

The Mercedes driver scored 1:09,348 in the final stages of the TL1 to lead Max Verstappen by just 0.069s. Sergio Perez finished in third position. The Brit even improved his fastest lap to 1:09.050s, increasing the lead to 0.367s.

Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was fourth. The Finn was more than half a second slower than Hamilton.

Pierre Gasly, from AlphaTauri, was in fifth place, repeating the good start in Mexico. Across the garage, Yuki Tsunoda was only 11th.

Ferrari also started well in Brazil. Carlos Sainz in sixth position and Charles Leclerc in seventh, both separated by 18 thousandths of a second.

Following Scuderia, the Alpine pilot duo. Esteban Ocon in eighth position and Fernando Alonso in ninth. Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll completed the top 10.

It was a smooth, uneventful workout. The rain threatened, but it did not fall in Interlagos.

Also this Friday, qualifying takes place, which defines the starting grid for the Qualifying Race on Saturday, at 4 pm, Brasília time.

Check out the result of the first training session for the São Paulo GP:

1) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’09.050

2) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda) 1’09.417

3) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull/Honda) 1’09.492

4) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’09,567

5) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’09,880

6) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’10.124

7) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’10.142

8) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’10.145

9) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’10.201

10) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’10.352

11) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’10,374

12) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’10.413

13) Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’10.443

14) A. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’10.587

15) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’10.610

16) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’10.885

17) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 1’10.902

18) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes) 1’10.938

19) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’10.990

20) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari) 1’11.342