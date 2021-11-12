HAS COUPON | Redmi Note 10 5G is VERY CHEAP importing on AliExpress

IMPORTANT: keep an eye on the date of publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So if you buy something, the Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

Launched as part of one of Xiaomi’s most popular cell phone lines, the Redmi Note 10 5G is a very cheap smartphone option with support for the new 5G networks.

Like the other models in the lineup, it brings an interesting set of specs for this price range, especially considering the current Chinese Black Friday promotion on AliExpress. The site also has options for smart wristband or fully wireless headset combos.

About Redmi Note 10 5G

The Redmi Note 10 5G is one of the simplest models in Xiaomi’s popular lineup. Despite this, the brand has not failed to invest in a good design, with a matte finish on the back, fingerprint reader on the side and a selfie camera located in a notch at the top of the screen.

The LCD screen has a Full HD+ resolution and a size of 6.5 inches, in addition to a refresh rate of 90 Hz that ensures more fluid when using the phone, especially when displaying operating system animations, such as opening and closing applications or switch between different apps.

Inside, the device has the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, a component that ensures solid performance during everyday activities and can even run some games with good graphics quality and constant frame rate.

Take advantage of the Chinese Black Friday offer

Redmi Note 10 5G is very cheap importing on AliExpress during this Chinese Black Friday promotion. It’s even cheaper using the website’s discount coupon, which is available from the offer link below. For those looking for a cheap Xiaomi model, it’s worth checking out.

Check the Redmi Note 10 5G price on AliExpress (Image: Capture/Canaltech)

Is AliExpress Reliable?

On AliExpress, you can buy thousands of products made by companies all over the world. All purchases are mediated by the site itself, with the security of being made through one of the largest e-commerce networks in the world. In addition, the payment methods are the ones you already know, such as bank slip, card installments and even via Pix.

AliExpress works on the marketplace system, as do many other retailers operating in Brazil. This means that you are buying from other stores, which have their products for sale on the website. So it’s worth keeping an eye on details like the store’s overall rating and the reviews on the page of the product you want to buy to make sure you’re getting the item you’re looking for.

The site has a customer service team ready to respond to any problems with any purchase, with attendants who speak Portuguese. At Reclame Aqui, AliExpress has a high response rate, directing all customers to the channels where solutions can be found.

Delivery, import fees and refund

On AliExpress, you have a full money-back guarantee if you receive a product other than the one described in the store or do not receive the item on the estimated date. Some sellers also offer a free return service, where you have 15 days to decide if you want to keep the product. If you regret your purchase, you can send the product back for free and get your money back.

As most of the products sold come from Asia, delivery times can be longer than found in stores located in Brazil. However, AliExpress has been working to reduce this interval, chartering direct flights from China to bring them more quickly (some arrive in less than 30 days) and reducing the cost of shipping, which may even be free on some products.

about taxation

Although Brazilian customs may tax any purchase made abroad, this charge is made by sampling, which means that not all international purchases are taxed. Many consumers report making international purchases that are completely tax free. However, it is good to keep in mind that yes, the final value may increase after customs analysis upon arrival in Brazil.

