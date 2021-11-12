Health professional investigated for taking 5 doses of vaccine against Covid

A health care professional from Sergipe is being investigated by the Civil Police after it was discovered that he had taken five doses of Covid-19 vaccine. The man would have been immunized in different cities and the case was identified in the city of Aquidabã. The information is from CNN Brasil.

The police explained that, in order to carry out such a feat, the man had different addresses to take the vaccine in several municipalities. “In Aquidabã, the man presented the address of his parents’ house, with another number. After continuing the steps, the real address of the man’s relatives was found, as well as his address in Aracaju, where he resides,” he said.

The failure was identified by the Health Department of the city of Aquidabã, which communicated the case to the Public Ministry, and the police report was registered.

In a statement, the Health Department of Sergipe said that it guides the municipalities as to the rigor in the registration of the population. “SES clarifies that occurrences are only identified after manual notes have been entered into the computerized system, which indicates, for example, that the person has already taken all doses of the vaccine against covid-19”, so the secretariat reinforces the need for these names to be registered immediately after the application of the immunizing agent.