Health will vaccinate without an appointment at another mall in Campinas

Unscheduled vaccinations will take place this Thursday and Friday (Photo: Denny Cesare/Code 19)

To reach the younger age groups, the Health Department performs this Thursday and Friday (11th and 12th) an unscheduled vaccination in yet another shopping center in Campinas. This will be the 4th edition of “Campinas Vacina Mais” and takes place from 4 pm to 9 pm.

The teams will be at Shopping Spazio Ouro Verde to vaccinate, without appointment, people of all age groups against covid-19. 800 doses will be available (400 per day).

The objective of “Campinas Vacina Mais” is to increase vaccination coverage, especially in people between 18 and 24 years of age. Last week, two days of vaccination were carried out in the same place. At the time, 400 people were vaccinated.

First and second doses will be applied, as well as additional ones. In the case of the last two, the intervals established by the State Immunization Program will be complied with (see below).

All people need to bring CPF and proof of address. In the case of a second or additional dose, it is necessary to present the vaccination card.

Shopping Spazio Ouro Verde is located at Avenida Ruy Rodrigues, 3900, in Parque Universitário de Viracopos.

PRADRO PARK

In addition to Spazio Ouro Verde, vaccination at Shopping Prado Boulevard continues. It will be from 2pm to 6pm.

Shopping Prado Boulevard is located at Avenida Washington Luiz, 2480, in Parque Prado.

As of 6pm yesterday, 101 people had received the dose against covid-19.

BREAKS

– Pfizer vaccine: receiving the second dose of Pfizer requires an interval of at least 21 days (three weeks) after the first dose, for people over 18 years of age. For teenagers, the interval is from eight weeks.

– Astrazeneca vaccine: the interval between doses of Astrazeneca vaccine is at least eight weeks.

– CoronaVac vaccine: the interval between doses of CoronaVac vaccine is four weeks.

– Additional dose: seniors over 60 and health workers (including students in higher education or technical area who do residency/internship in hospitals, primary care units or human health clinics, or even in human health laboratories) need to have completed the scheme vaccine for at least six months. People with a high degree of immunosuppression can receive the additional dose 28 days after the second dose.

MORE CAMPAIGNS

In the coming weeks, new actions will be carried out in all regions of the city. The schedule is being finalized. Check out other vaccination sites later this week:

– 11/13 (from 9 am to 5 pm): Shopping Unimart (Avenida Império Sol Nascente, 350, Chácara da República);

– 11/13 (8:30 am to 4:30 pm): Calegaris Supermarket (Rua Dom Humberto Mazzoni, 66 Padre Anchieta Housing Complex);

– 11/13 (8:30 am to 4:30 pm): João Batista Church (Rua Antonio Marcos da Silva, s/nº Real Parque);

– 11/13 (8:30 am to 4:30 pm): Vila Holândia Church (Rua Caieiras, 116 Vila Holândia);

SCHEDULE

Regardless of “Campinas Vacina Mais”, the schedule to receive vaccines against covid-19 remains open. The choice of day, time and place can be made on the website https://vacina.campinas.sp.gov.br

The target audiences are:

– First dose for people over 18 and adolescents between 12 and 17, including pregnant and postpartum women of both age groups;

– Additional dose for seniors over 60 years who completed the immunization at least six months ago;

– People with a high degree of immunosuppression who received the second dose 28 days ago and health workers, including higher education students or technical area who are residing/internship in hospitals or Primary Care units, or human health clinics, or still in human health laboratories.