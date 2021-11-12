Henry Cavill almost stopped acting after being injured in the series

Actor was seriously injured in December of last year while filming the second season of the series!

The Witcher returns in just over a month, bringing more adventures from Geralt de Rivia in a world with monsters and scary figures. However, the backstage of season two was a bit tumultuous, due to an injury that the star Henry Cavill suffered while recording one of his action sequences – it was such a traumatic event that the actor almost stopped acting…

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor commented a little about how his injury was. He was in a forest, running while recording, when he had a sprained nerve in his thigh. According to him: “It was a really, really ugly sprain, and I’m very lucky it wasn’t a complete hamstring nerve rupture.”

the producer Lauren S. Hissrich she says that after that, she met Cavill in his trailer and found out what had happened. Soon, preparations began to treat the actor and better accommodate his action scenes – so that he could record them only after he had already recovered. Still, Cavill continued filming while undergoing physical therapy in the morning.

The actor even commented on the difficulties of recording with an injured nerve, saying that he almost stopped acting because of it. He explained:

“The difficulty was working while I was injured because I wanted to do more for production – I know how important it is for them to get things done. So I was trying to find the balance between ‘Yes, let’s keep going, keep going’ and ‘Wait a minute, if I hurt more, that’s the end of my acting career.’ That was the worst moment of last year for me – professionally.”

Fortunately, everything worked out and the actor managed to recover well. The result will then be revealed at the end of the year, as the second season of the series based on the books of Andrzej Sapkowski return on the day December 17th, at Netflix. Producer Lauren S. Hissrich acknowledges some of the problems behind the scenes, but says she’s proud of the end result:

“It’s not a season that screams, ‘We filmed in a pandemic and there’s only two people in all the scenes and Henry will never do action scenes again because he injured his leg.’ You don’t see any of this.”

In the second season of the series, we’ll finally see Geralt de Rivia meeting with Yennefer (Anya Shalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allan). When the season starts, he’s taking Ciri to Kaer Mohen’s stronghold, where he’s going to train her to become a monster slayer like him. The series has already been renewed for a third season and will have several spin-offs at Netflix, like the one already released legend of the wolf and the coming Blood Origins.

The Witcher returns for its second season on the day December 17th, at Netflix.

