Higer, TEVX and SPTrans present a new electric bus model that will be tested in São Paulo

ADAMO BAZANI

Higer Bus, a Chinese electric bus manufacturer, TEVX, the brand’s representative in Brazil, and SPTrans, which manages transport in the city of São Paulo, presented this Thursday, November 11, 2021, the Azure electric bus model A12BR, which will be tested in partnership with the Transwolff companies, which serves the southern region; Sambaíba, in the North Zone; and São Paulo Metropolis, on the East side.

O Transport Journal had already announced the shipment of the bus from China to Brazil.

The report spoke with the general director of Higer Bus for South America, Marcelo Barella; and with the managing partner of TEVX Motors Group, Celso Antonio Barreto; who stated that before operating in bus companies carrying passengers, the vehicle will undergo, in the week of November 22, 2021, tests still without passengers with SPTrans itself.

“The equipment is in the Santa Rita complex, by SPTrans, and the vehicle will initially circulate at night with weights simulating passenger capacity. It will be a technical monitoring for the next phase, which will be with the bus companies, which will then transport passengers” – said Barella.

“An external and independent company, accredited by SPTrans, was hired, which will monitor all these tests and verify the results, giving credibility, exemption and confidence to the tests” – Barreto said.

THE BUS:

The bus is the Azure A12BR model (SPTrans basic type), 12 meters long with a capacity for 70 passengers and two access doors.

The weight is 13.7 tons, which according to the company, can be one to two tons smaller than similar buses of the same size. The recharge time of the batteries can be between 2h30 and 3h and the autonomy of the batteries between 250 km and 270 km on a single charge.

The bus is of the monoblock type, which does not require a body. This model should be maintained when imports to Brazil start.

Despite being made in China, Barella and Barreto claim that the entire bus was prepared for the national market, hence the acronym BR in the nomenclature, and partnerships are being signed with manufacturers that are installed in Brazil.

“The bus was made and configured for safety and accessibility standards in Brazil, such as NBR 15570. Most Azure components are from manufacturers that have structure in Brazil; for example, the axles are by ZF, the engines are by Dana, the air conditioning is by Valeo, the hydraulic steering is by Bosch, the suspension part by TRW, brakes by WABCO, among others. With that, we want to give the operator peace of mind that he will have after-sales and replacement parts.” – exemplified Barella

Barreto explains that the bus will be imported in the PKD system, that is, the entire structure of the bus will be brought in without the components, which will be installed in Brazil. Therefore, it will be possible to use national parts, with Higer being responsible, in addition to the bodywork and chassis, for the battery and for all the “intelligence” of the system.

“Higer’s great technology is the management of energy controllers and inverters, in addition to batteries. We have a five-in-one package, of a total center, unlike other brands, with this, we gain in weight and maintenance cost. Monoblock technology, which we are reinserting in Brazil, is the most suitable. This is because the electric bus is very sensitive to weight and volume. Higer has a chassis, but the Brazilian bodies are very heavy, which leaves one to a ton and a half more”

DIFFERENTIALS:

Higer listed some features of the model that, according to the manufacturer, differentiate it from other electric buses available in Brazil.

– Total Low Floor: unlike current Low Entry models, with a low floor only halfway up the bus and steps in the corridor, the Azure A12 BR has the entire length (bumper to bumper) with a low floor. (Currently, with total low floor, there are only Busscar Urbanuss Pluss LF, which are trolleybuses – connected to the wiring – that operate by Next Mobilidade/Metra in the ABD Corridor, between the ABC region and the city of São Paulo).

– Rear engine instead of wheel engine: For Higer, the position is better because it avoids problems that could be generated by pavement instabilities.

– Recharge time: Higer promises a recharge time of 2h30 to 3h.

– Autonomy: It can vary between 250 km and 270 km

– DC-type charger for bus batteries: According to Higer, the technology eliminates the need for a transformer inside the bus. That’s because the batteries are charged in all types of buses in DC mode, but the chargers on the market are of the AC type, requiring a transformer. This makes it possible to load faster and eliminate a weight of 200 kg to 300 kg.

– Cell phone chargers for the standing: in addition to USB ports on the banks, there are also on the columns

– 5G: The bus is prepared for 5G Wi-Fi, a technology that is coming into Brazil

PACKAGE WITH BUS, POWER, BATTERIES AND RETURN:

Higer also says that it has signed a partnership with ENEL and ENGIE that encompasses not only the acquisition of the bus, which, according to the company, will make the vehicle’s useful life cheaper compared to other electric buses.

It is a kind of “rent” or “leasing” for 15 years. At the end of this period, the bus is returned to Higer.

This “rental” is a package, which includes the acquisition of the bus, supply of electricity, maintenance, spare parts, chargers and battery replacement in the eighth year, with disposal being the responsibility of Higer.

“In Brazil there is no financing package with this term. These are monthly payments that are very much in line with the reality of operators” – Barella said.

“As a result, throughout its entire life, the bus will be cheaper than other business model options that currently exist in Brazil” – stated Barreto.

See some images:

Adamo Bazani, journalist specializing in transport

