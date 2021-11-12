Homeless Kenyans who defy the police by dancing not to go hungry | World

This is the story of seven Kenyan dancers, who together formed the “Family Street Dance Group”, a name created by the boys themselves.

They try to overcome the difficulties of living on the streets of Nairobi and reach stardom through art.

Young people survive by dancing near Nairobi nightclubs in hopes of getting tips. The activity is illegal and they can be arrested. Even so, they take risks.

On the night of the recording of the report, the five members who were working received a total of 490 Kenyan shillings (approximately R$23), which brought in around 100 shillings (R$4.80) each.

With so little money, they are forced to eat what they can find on the street. Some hotel security guards in the region collaborate, “bypassing” leftover food to the boys.

“Hunger makes you do bad things – you might be tempted if you see someone’s cell phone,” says Bosco, one of the dancers.

Another member of the group, Gidi, uses a village cinema to sleep. “Instead of paying to see the movie, I pay 50 shillings [R$ 2,40] because I’m exhausted and I sleep on the benches,” he says. In Kenya, people caught sleeping in the street can be arrested.

In this BBC Africa Eye report, video producer Nick Wambugu followed the trajectory of these young people for two years in search of fame and fortune.

On the way, they face hunger, material deprivation, problems with the police and – most importantly – the covid-19 pandemic.

With the closing of nightclubs in Nairobi, the group had to adapt and started parking cars to survive, always hoping for better days.