Honda Fit to be discontinued in Brazil

Launched in 2003, the Honda Fit is a minivan that won many fans in Brazil and one of the most praised cars, regardless of the generation. However, the Japanese brand’s compact has its days numbered here.

Honda, according to journalist Jorge Morais, confirmed that the product will be discontinued in the country after 18 years on the market. The product, made in Sumaré and Itirapina, will make room for Novo City, which will arrive in sedan and hatchback bodies.

With good interior space and the ULT system for the vertical folding of the rear seat, as well as electric steering, centralized tank and a very small engine compartment, which greatly expands the volume of the cabin.

The Honda Fit has gone through the three previous generations in Brazil, maintaining a good reputation, even if it left out technologies seen in other countries, such as direct injection or a hybrid version, for example.

Since 2003, the Honda Fit has sold 609 thousand units in the country, an important number for a car that has always been expensive, although durable and reliable. Here, it used 1.3 and 1.5 engines, ranging from 80 to 116 horsepower.

With the change in production between Sumaré and Itirapina, Honda will concentrate its forces on the compact pair that arrives on November 23, which may inherit the Fit engine, which leaves the new generation only for other markets.

In addition to the Fit, Honda will also abandon the Civic, which was its first car made in Brazil, followed by the mentioned minivan.

With sedan and hatch, Honda intends to seek customers who would migrate from Fit and Civic to City hatch and sedan, respectively, although in the second case, the difference is enormous, however good the compact may be.

In addition, Honda will make the New HR-V here to once again assume the position that would have been the Civic in the national range and should bring the ZR-V to put an end to the WR-V, already unable to impose rivalry on players like Fiat Pulse and Citroën C3.

[Fonte: Jorge Morais/UOL]