Honda Fit will no longer be produced and also says goodbye to Brazil – 11/11/2021

One of the most charismatic cars in the country and the most versatile will say goodbye to the Brazilian market. Honda confirmed the information earlier this afternoon. The Fit, which began to be produced in 2003, is yet another car that is no longer made in the country.

Honda’s strategy is not to leave the hatchback market. The model will be replaced at the beginning of the year by the new City hatchback, which will be presented on the 18th to the press and other market media. The public will have a live at 23 to meet the models.

O UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and trivia about the automotive universe.

The car produced at the Sumaré plant is currently offered with a 1.5 engine and CVT box in EX and EXL versions. 609 thousand units were sold since 2013.

Civic G10 offline

The Japanese manufacturer also confirmed our information and guaranteed that the Civic will continue to be sold in Brazil in 2022, but will come imported from the United States. The national sedan, G10 generation, goes out of production next month.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros.