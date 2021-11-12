Hope ended, cleaning began: Vasco fires Fernando Diniz and Alexandre Bird

Internal and external pressure to accelerate changes in Vasco had an effect. This Thursday night, coach Fernando Diniz and football executive director, Alexandre Bird, were dismissed from their respective positions. So the cross-maltino club starts the work aiming at access, now in the 2022 season.

Fernando Diniz played twelve games, in which he had only four victories. There were also three draws and five defeats, for a total of 41.6%. He was Cruz-Maltino’s third coach in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship, and the one with the lowest performance.

The pressure on Diniz intensified after the team’s vexatious performances in last Sunday’s and last Wednesday’s defeats: at home, 4-0 to Botafogo and 3-0 to Vitória.

-> Check the Brazilian Championship Series B table

Alexandre Bird, on the other hand, had been under pressure for a longer time. Despite the praise in the first months of work, mainly for the modernization of the football department and the assembly of the squad, the failure to correct the route resulted in the linearly poor performance of the team in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship.

There was already, internally, the desire to have one or two more characters on the organizational chart of Vasco’s football department. The now ex-director released a letter to the fans in which he apologizes for the team’s failure in the attempt to gain access.

OFFICIAL NOTE

About 20 minutes after the news, the changes in Vasco’s football department were made official by the club. Check out:

“The Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama informs that it started, this Thursday (11/11), the first actions with a view to restructuring the Football Department for the 2022 season.

Alexandre Bird will no longer exercise the role of Football Executive Director of the Club as of this date. In addition to the Executive, coach Fernando Diniz also leaves his duties at Cruzmaltino immediately.

Vasco da Gama will play in the next three games of the Brazilian Championship with its permanent commission, led by assistant coach Fábio Cortez. The Club goes to the market to recompose its technical team from the Football Department.

In the little more than ten months that he was in charge of Football, Bird acted in a professional manner and completely restructured the Department, establishing fundamental processes for modernization and contributing to the increase of the Club’s financial health.

Vasco da Gama is deeply grateful for the efforts and dedication of Alexandre Bird and Fernando Diniz throughout the period they wore the Cruzmaltina shirt, with the certainty that in the future everyone will recognize the importance of both in the process of rebuilding the Club.”