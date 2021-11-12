Variety revealed today (11) the first official image of How I Met Your Father, series derived from How I Met Your Mother. On the click, which you can see below, the cast headed by Hillary Duff (Younger) meets for the first time. Check out:

In the derivative series, the story told by Sophie (Kim Catrall) will transport her to the year 2021, when she and her friends Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran), and Sid (Suraj Sharma) are in the midst of discovering their identities, what they want and how to fall in love in the age of apps and limitless options.

the first season of How I Met Your Father, produced by Hulu, will feature 10 episodes and will follow the following premise: “In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father; story that takes us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her group of close friends are trying to figure out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of endless apps and options”.

There is still no debut forecast for How I Met Your Father.