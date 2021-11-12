how much is a full tank

According to a survey carried out in the last week of October by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), we are experiencing the highest nominal price for gasoline in the country’s history.

The survey data show that gasoline had an increase of 3.1%, which left the average value of fuel derived from petroleum at R$ 6.56 per liter.

The highest value found was BRL 7.88 in the municipality of Bagé, in Rio Grande do Sul, and the cheapest, BRL 5.36 in the municipality of Florianópolis, in Santa Catarina.

So, to fill a 50 liter tank with the most expensive gasoline in the country, we will pay exactly R$394. Do you know what else you can buy with that amount?

Check out 13 things you could buy with that money below.

official team shirt

At Centauro, an official football team shirt, both national and international, costs on average between R$250 and R$280.

With the price of gas, you can buy a shirt and still have enough for one more thing.

an alexa

With that amount of gasoline you can buy two of Amazon’s Echo Dot models: the 3rd generation costs R$349, but is on sale for R$309; the 4th is going out for R$ 399.

82 kg of rice

1 kg of Camil rice type 1 at the Atacadão supermarket is available for R$ 4.79. Therefore, with R$ 394, you can buy around 82 kg of rice.

54 kg of beans

1 kg of carioca beans at the Atacadão supermarket costs R$ 7.19. With the value of the most expensive gasoline in Brazil, you can buy around 54 kg of beans.

5 basic baskets

A basic basket with 19 items at Tenda Atacado costs R$ 73.45. With that, you can acquire about 5 of them.

PS5 Launch Game

One of the most expensive PlayStation 5 games is the Horizon Forbidden West which costs R$349 in pre-order.

FIFA 21 is selling for R$ 298 and Call of Duty: Vanguard for R$ 319 in pre-order.

There is still some money for other purchases.

39 McDonald’s snacks of the day

The snack of the day at McDonald’s costs R$9.90. With the value of gasoline, it is possible to purchase around 39 hamburgers.

Cookware

At Pricelândia, a set of 5 Brinox pans is worth R$ 279.90. At Ponto Frio, you can find a set of 7 Tramontina pans for R$ 309.90.

Both kits cost less than the country’s most expensive gasoline.

Vacuum Cleaner

A 6 liter water and dust vacuum cleaner from Wap at Ponto Frio is costing R$ 242.91. There is still a little money for other things.

4 kg of filet mignon

1 kg of filet mignon at Pão de Açúcar (not one of the cheapest supermarkets) is costing R$99.63. Using the value of gasoline you can buy 4 kg of one of the finest meats.

a Kindle

On Amazon, the 10th generation Kindle is priced at R$379.05. The value is very close to the price of the most expensive gasoline.

11 movie tickets

From Monday to Wednesday, you can buy a ticket for R$33. For the price of gasoline, you can go around 11 times to the cinema.

A wireless gamer mouse

You can purchase a Logitech wireless gaming mouse from KaBuM! for BRL 399.