How to Fix Windows Network Printer Errors 0x00000709 and 0x0000007c

After the October 2021 update for Windows 10 version 21H1/20H2/2004 and Windows 11, users reported that a new bug has appeared that causes network printing issues. Installing the October Patch Tuesday (KB5006670) ended up causing conflicts on the print server, just as it did in September with the KB5005565 update. Fortunately, there are ways to fix the error identified as 0x0000007c.

Even after several security updates released in early July from Microsoft due to Windows Print Spooler vulnerabilities known as PrintNightmare, many users have had problems with printing. The reason for this is that the patches applied ended up causing major conflicts on the print server.

With the October 2021 update (KB5006670) for Windows 10, Microsoft has implemented security updates to address two vulnerabilities in Windows Print Spooler, CVE-2021-36970 and CVE-2021-41332. However, these fixes ended up causing a lot of network printing issues and users started to report that they were getting 0x00000709 and 0x0000007c errors when trying to print something.



According to the report of a reader of Oficina da Net (Dênis), when trying to print through a computer connected to a printer connected to a network, a message appeared displaying the “error 0x00000709”. According to Dennis, this new bug in networked printers arose after the update KB5006670 for Windows 10, released on October 12, 2021 by Microsoft.

According to the Windows users report, in order to solve most errors, the solution found was to replace the win32spl.dll file with an older version, from before October. However, by doing so, users will leave their computer vulnerable to the security holes fixed by the October 2021 update.

How to Fix Network Printing Errors 0x00000709 and 0x0000007c

Microsoft began making a fix for the 0x00000709 and 0x0000007c printing errors available this week for those users who are desperate for a solution. Patches are being distributed privately with ADMX installers. However, these packages are only manually changing the Known Issue Rollback (KIR) which adds a new value to the Windows Registry so that the changes made by the October update will be disabled.

KIRs are often installed through Windows Update to reverse problematic code changes, including those made by security updates, which end up creating bugs for many Windows users. See below what changes are made by these fixes that are needed to resolve network printing errors 0x00000709 and 0x0000007c.

The values ​​below must be changed on each of the Windows computers, not the print server. Also, depending on the Windows version, the value can be different, so be careful when doing the procedure. It is important to remember that you must restart your computer for the changed registry value to resolve the issue.

Following are the registry values ​​for Windows 10 version 2004 or later, in addition to Windows 10 version 1909 and Windows 10 version 1809. Follow the step by step and perform the procedure.

Step 01: Download the file below according to your Windows version for the record creation procedure occurs automatically. Below is an image of the message that will appear after executing the file.



Step 02: Restart the computer (PC) to apply the change made by the file. Below is an image with the process completion message.



Expectation for fixes via update available from Microsoft

Fixes to resolve these bugs are believed to be made available in Patch Tuesday of December 2021. If you don’t want to wait for them, use the workaround above.