‘I felt like a woman’ · TV News

In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will have sex with Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) for the first time. In love with her husband’s adviser, the housewife will lie down in the bed of the jerk with the lawyer without blinking: “It made me a woman”, the young woman will shoot in the telenovela at six on Globo.

Daphne Bozaski’s character will fall ill when she discovers that Lota’s son (Paula Cohen) has tricked her. The boy, who will have a guilty conscience, will tell how he tried to persuade her to sell Eudoro’s (José Dumont) farm to an alleged colonel, who was actually Tonico (Alexandre Nero).

Burning with fever, Dolores will ask to be seen by Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski), but the bad-tempered deputy will leave her in Nélio’s care. She will tell you that she tends to have reactions like this every time she suffers from a big disappointment.

“It’s my fault,” the villain’s right-hand man will say. “I’m sick because I’m sleeping with Tonico, when I wanted to sleep with you. When I sent you away, my heart broke… My illness is what you miss me,” confesses the uneducated woman.

The two will kiss and surrender to passion. Moments later, the boy will assume he is fulfilled and will hear the following declaration: “I never thought love was like this, so good… Something has changed inside of me”. The couple of lovebirds will agree to keep the case a secret, for fear that Tonico will kill them.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

