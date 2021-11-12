“I had a very special good day”

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) made, on Thursday, 12, a joke with sexual content involving the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro. During the launch event of the Food on the Plate program, the Chief Executive began his speech wishing “good morning” to everyone except Michelle.

“I already had a very special good day for her today. Believe it or not,” he said in a joking tone. The comment was accompanied by awkward silence and then shy laughter from the audience. The Alimentos No Prato program will allow companies that donate food to institutions to receive exemption from the Tax on Circulation of Goods (ICMS).

Bolsonaro announced that the government will extend the payroll exemption for another 2 years. He participated in a meeting with business representatives from sectors at the Planalto Palace and with ministers Paulo Guedes (Economy) and Tereza Cristina (Agriculture).

A survey released in April by the Brazilian Network for Research on Sovereignty and Food Security (PENSSAN) showed that 19 million Brazilians were in a serious situation regarding access to food at the end of 2020, with 55.2% of the population suffering from some threat to the right to food.

In an embarrassing comment, Bolsonaro says he “gave a very special good morning” to the first lady. “Believe if you want”. pic.twitter.com/5t7nZILq6t — Political Game (@jogopolitico) November 12, 2021

