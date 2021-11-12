“I looked at her face and saw that it was the singer”, says Espirito Santo firefighter who attended to the tragedy with Marília Mendonça

Rafael (highlight) was the first firefighter to enter the aircraft



“A woman called about an aircraft accident. We thought it was a prank call. This had never happened here. No one knew who was on the plane or if they were still alive.” These were the first words spoken by military firefighter Rafael Libardi, 26, the first to enter the aircraft where singer Marília Mendonça, also 26, died in Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais. Marília died on November 5th, in the city where she would perform, along with four other people.

Rafael is from Espírito Santo, born in São Gabriel da Palha, in the northwest of the state. He was the first to enter the aircraft and find three people in the back. The firefighter even performed the procedures to detect the vital signs of a woman, but found that she was already lifeless.

“There was talk that the singer (Marília Mendonça) would do a show in the city on that day, but it’s not something you think about at the moment, who would be the person who would be there. I did the procedure to check vital signs and that’s all I found out it was her when she turned her face away. It’s ten or fifteen seconds before you stop and think you’re in front of someone who’s very well known, but then you’re back at work,” he said.

The firefighter recalled that, before entering the aircraft, having already completed the security procedures, he sought to find out if there was someone else alive in the area. No one responded to commands. “I assumed the death of the three and asked Samu’s doctor to perform the procedure and he confirmed the deaths. From then on, our job was to remove the bodies from there, before the aircraft could descend through the waterfall”, recalled Rafael.

“It’s a moment when we stop and think about the situation, having someone we know who lost his life there. It’s very sad for the singer’s family and fans, as well as the other four families. In our service, we have to be prepared to all kinds of occurrences. It was very impactful to see it all there, a lot of people around, the press… it’s all about learning,” said Rafael, who also participated in the relief operation in Brumadinho, also in Minas Gerais, in January 2019 .

Rafael’s colleague was a fan and would go to the singer’s concert

Unlike Rafael, firefighter Johnn Leno was a fan of Marília Mendonça and was anxiously awaiting the end of the shift to enjoy the singer’s concert in the city. The two were on duty at the time of triggering the occurrence of an aircraft crash in Caratinga.

“During the transfer to the accident site, while we were discussing the strategy we would adopt, the news came that Marília would do a show in Caratinga. But no one believed it could be her plane. It was an atypical situation. Some said it was the plane. The singer’s plane, others denied it,” said Rafael.

On social media, Johnn shared the experience of participating in this event and knowing that the artist who would be on stage was now there, victim of a tragedy.

“At first, moving to the event without knowing that it was her plane, when she became aware of the information, that shock came. mine. It had a quick but meteoric passage,” he wrote.

“At that moment, the arduous psychological training is put to the test, and the fan, with extreme professionalism, attends to the event as he attends to all others, with excellence, with vigor, with technique, with safety and, above all, with the highest level of quality required in the Corporation’s operational protocols. This is our legacy. Regardless of the location, the problems, the logistical conditions, the time of day or night, and whoever it may be! We will always be ready to serve our people from Minas Gerais “, says the message posted by the Fire Department of Caratinga, on social networks.