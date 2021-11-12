‘I lost 31 kg with training, diet and fasting; I beat depression and I feel alive!’ – 11/11/2021

With an inferiority complex and problems in her professional life, self-employed Daiane Bosso, 25, faced, in addition to obesity, depression. Weighing 105 kg, the resident of Santo André began to have problems due to being overweight and decided to adopt a healthier style. Below, she tells how she reached 74 kg in one year:

“Since I was a child, I suffered a lot of prejudice at school. People laughed at my hair, my skin color, my way of dressing and my weight. This had a great impact on my mental health. Because of prejudice, I developed a complex of inferiority, which created within me a very big block and serious problems of self-esteem.

Image: Personal archive

At age seven, he was already an obese child. I remember that my mother used to put meringues, chocolates and peanuts in pots around the house, for visitors. She filled the pots and went to work. When I came back, I had eaten everything. Once, I was even grounded for running out of candy.

My diet got worse at age 15, when I got my first job as a young apprentice at a clothing store. Because of my inferiority complex, of not feeling capable of doing anything good, I charged myself a lot and sought a perfectionism that didn’t exist. I discounted this pressure on food, I was ‘addicted’ to fast food, snacks and sweets.

Image: Personal archive

Despite noticing people’s wry looks, I never cared that I was fat. Eating the way I ate was normal for me. I only thought about losing weight when I was 18 years old, when I met my boyfriend, Gabriel, now my husband. At the time, I weighed 94 kg and I didn’t go on a diet, I just reduced the consumption of snacks and sweets.

We dated for a year and three months. When I got married, I started to have anxiety attacks because of the tiring and tedious routine of being a housewife. I wanted to work, be independent and have my own money.

My husband encouraged me to do what I wanted and paid for a technical course in business administration. A year later, in 2018, I got a job in my teacher’s office. I loved that job, but three months later I got fired.

Image: Personal archive

I was unemployed for a year, and when I went back to work at a fast-food chain at the mall, I couldn’t handle the pressure and quit a while later. This whole situation involving my professional life led me to deep depression, as well as anxiety and stress crises.

I had no prospect of life, I tried to commit suicide three times, I just cried, slept and ate, so I gained weight and reached 105 kg. It was such a difficult phase that there were weeks that my husband and I would eat pizza from Monday to Sunday, because I didn’t cook anymore.

In early 2020, I went to an appointment with the doctor because I had hair loss, tiredness, shortness of breath and a lot of migraines. She said that my condition was due to stress and obesity. She warned me that I needed to lose weight, play some sport and eat healthier foods—but what the doctor said went in one ear and out the other.

Image: Personal archive

In the early morning hours of April 28, 2020, I had a bout of compulsion and ate four cans of condensed milk, one pure, one with powdered milk, one with chocolate and the other with grated coconut. I ate until I was sick. I went to the front of the mirror crying and without clothes. I asked God for help and strength to help me change, I couldn’t stand living like that anymore.

Five days later, I started my weight loss process. The first step was to re-educate food and cut white flour, sugar, fried foods and soda. I also had intermittent fasting. I didn’t eat breakfast and had three meals throughout the day: lunch, afternoon snack and dinner — the last, always between 6 pm and 7 pm. My menu was based on natural foods: brown rice, beans, eggs, meat, chicken, vegetables, fruits, natural yogurt.

A month later, I realized that I wasn’t always hungry when it was mealtime, I ate out of ‘obligation’. So I started to eat only when I was hungry, once or twice a day.

Daiane’s goal was to be able to wear these size 44 jeans Image: Personal archive

DuFor two months, I exercised at home seven days a week. I didn’t have an established routine of what I was going to do each day, but I was committed to exercising in some way.

My workout lasted 30 minutes and ranged from going up and down stairs, walking and taking turns in the yard, or dancing while watching choreographies on YouTube. A while later, I stopped training at home and started doing weight training at the gym.

My initial goal was to reach 85 kg. I made it my goal to wear a size 44 mom jeans so they would be baggy and fit nice, not tight as it was. Every time I thought about giving up, I remembered my pants, looked at several pictures of when I was very overweight and put in my head that I no longer wanted to be sick in body and soul.

In the first two months, I lowered my weight from 105 kg to 94 kg. In a year, I went beyond my goal and lost 31 kg. My lightest weight on the scale was 74 kg — I’m 1.67 m tall. Afterwards, I had a regained weight and today I’m 79 kg, but focused on losing a little more weight.

Image: Personal archive

Changing my diet and exercising allowed me to feel alive again, helped to cure my depression. Having a purpose, routine, waking up early every day, taking care of my house, cooking, eating well, going to the gym, socializing, talking to other people, seeing myself in a new way and feeling beautiful. All of this awakened my will to live and regained my self-esteem.

A tool that helped me a lot was sharing my process on my Instagram (@emagrecendoo_daia/). It is like a diary of my weight loss, where I share my achievements and setbacks and show that the weight loss process is not perfect: everyone goes through difficult times, the important thing is to persist. I feel that showing my story inspires and helps other women who are facing similar difficulties, which motivates me not to give up.”

Do you want to lose weight? Receive a free training and diet plan in your email

Do you want to change habits, start exercising, eat healthier and lose weight? O Live well prepared a series of newsletters with a training program and a diet to lose weight (this link has the box for you to register to receive them). By subscribing to the newsletter of #VivaBem Project, you will receive in your email, over 12 weeks, a complete and free plan with exercises, menus and tips to change your lifestyle, which will help you reach the goal of eliminating body fat, gaining muscle and, above all, adopting healthier habits. Follow our program and share your new healthier daily life and your results on social media with #ProjetoVivabem.