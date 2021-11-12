IBGE forecasts record grain harvest in 2022

The first estimate for the 2022 agricultural harvest, released today (11) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), forecasts the production of 270.7 million tons of grains, cereals and legumes.

According to the institute, if the data from the Systematic Survey of Agricultural Production (LSPA) are confirmed, it will be a record for the historical series, started in 1975, with an increase of 7.8% compared to this year’s estimates, which represents 19.5 million tons more.

IBGE expects production to be driven by corn, after a large drop in this year’s grain harvest, due to the delay in planting the second crop and the lack of rain in the main producing states. For 2022, the forecast is for an increase of 11.1% for the first crop, with 2.8 million tons, and 26.8% for the second crop, with 16.2 million tons.

According to the research manager, Carlos Barradas, in addition to the forecast of normal weather for next year, the rise in the dollar encourages commodity producers.

“Another reason for the record prospect concerns the economic issue. Despite the increase in production costs, the prices of agricultural commodities such as corn, wheat and soy are high, helped by the appreciation of the dollar, making producers increase their planting and invest more in these crops”, he explains.

The institute forecasts a 0.8% growth in soy production, with 1.1 million tons more; 2.4% in herbaceous seed cotton, with 84.9 thousand tons, 12.8% in sorghum, with 302.4 thousand tons; 6.9% in edible beans first crop, with 80.9 thousand tons, and increase of 9.8% in edible beans second crop, with forecast of 101 thousand tons.

On the other hand, the survey estimates reductions in rice production, of 3.9% or 451.6 thousand tons; edible beans third crop, 0.9% or 5.1 thousand tons, and wheat, 10% or 785.8 thousand tons.

2021 harvest

The IBGE survey points out that the October estimate for the 2021 harvest is 251.2 million tons, which represents 1.2% or 3 million tons less than that obtained in 2020, when grain production , cereals and pulses in the country reached 254.1 million.

The area to be harvested should increase 4.6% this year, reaching 68.5 million hectares. Together, rice, corn and soy represent 92.5% of the estimated production in the country and account for 87.6% of the area to be harvested.

In this year’s production, the IBGE points to an increase of 10.3% for soy and 4.5% for paddy rice. On the other hand, the forecast is for a 17.5% drop in herbaceous cotton and 16% for corn, with 2.8% less in the first crop and 20.6% in the second.

Soybean production should reach 134.1 million tons and corn 86.7 million tons, with 25.9 million tons in the first harvest and 60.9 million tons in the second harvest. Rice production was estimated at 11.5 million tons and seed cotton at 5.8 million tons.