Ibovespa moves forward with support from Vale and swings under spotlights; Via collapses by Reuters

By Paula Arend Laier

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – It closed on a high this Thursday, with Vale (SA:) answering for the main support after the advance of prices in China, while the balance sheet harvest placed Azul (SA:) among the biggest gains and Via (SA:) on the negative end.

Reference index of the Brazilian stock exchange, the Ibovespa advanced 1.54%, to 107,594.67 points, in the third trading session followed by a high. The financial turnover totaled 32.2 billion reais.

In the view of the manager of Galapagos Capital Ubirajara Silva, the absence of negative news was benign, which still reflects the optimism with the advance of the PEC dos Precatórios, while awaiting the outcome of the text in the Senate.

Although not considered the best measure, the PEC, which has already been approved by the Chamber of Deputies, has been seen as the least harmful option at a time when the government is seeking fiscal space to accommodate measures such as Brazil’s Aid, with a view to the presidential election in 2022.

As in recent trading sessions, however, the Ibovespa reduced gains at the end, after touching 108,669.18 points at the highest of the day, up 2.55% and at the highest intraday level in just over two weeks.

For the manager of Galapapos, this behavior may reflect sales of shares by equity funds to make cash and meet the redemptions of its shareholders.

According to data from Anbima in October, equity funds had a net outflow of 6.1 billion reais, which can be explained by the trajectory of the Ibovespa – accumulated in October the fourth consecutive month of decline – and a higher outlook.

HIGHLIGHTS

– VALE ON rose 3.53%, in the wake of rising prices for ferrous and steel products on China’s commodity futures exchanges, after the relevant real estate developer Evergrande paid its debt, providing some relief in the Chinese market. At B3 (SA:), the mining and steel sector as a whole had a positive session, with CSN (SA:) in the spotlight, rising 7.46%.

– BLUE PN soared 9.83% after the airline showed strong performance in the third quarter and adopted a positive tone for 2022 in the conference call on the balance sheet. As reported by Citi analysts, Azul’s chief executive, John Rodgerson, said the company should be among the few airlines in the world to generate more Ebitda in 2022 than in 2019.

– VIA ON collapsed 12.48%, after the quarterly, with billion-dollar revisions in provisions generated by labor lawsuits. At the worst moment, it fell 18.3%, to 5.76 reais, the lowest intraday since April 2020. Executives sought to calm investors by saying that Via does not need additional measures to reinforce its cash flow and that it is beginning to see an improvement in customer flow in physical stores.

– MAGAZINE LUIZA ON (SA:) gained 4.84% and AMERICANAS ON (SA:) rose 2.67%, with negative news involving the competitor and the disclosure of their respective balances for the third quarter after the market closed.

– TOTVS ON (SA:) advanced 3.59%, after the management software provider reported an increase in the third quarter, with growing revenues linked to financial technology and business performance offsetting the effects of higher expenses. The company also announced an investment plan of 300 million reais in startups through acquisitions of minority stakes.

– NOTRE DAME INTERMÉDICA ON (SA:) rose 3.44%, after a worse-than-expected result by the market, with a strong increase in claims. Executives said the number of beds occupied by Covid-19 patients had fallen sharply in recent weeks and that the company will return to normalized loss ratio levels in the coming months.

– EQUATORIAL ENERGIA ON (SA:) closed up 2.78%, against the backdrop of the third quarter, with the operating result measured by adjusted Ebitda growing almost 24% year on year, to 1.454 billion reais, while net operating revenue jumped 78%, to almost 7.5 billion reais.

– VALID ON (SA:), which is not listed on the Ibovespa, jumped 17.78%, the best performance of the , after reporting an accounting of 52.8 million reais in the third quarter, the company’s highest quarterly result, as well as revenue was record for a quarter, totaling 583.4 million reais (+11.8% year-on-year).