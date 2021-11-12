Ibovespa retreats led by Natura&Co and Magazine Luiza on a day full of balance sheets By Reuters



By Paula Arend Laier and Patricia Vilas Boas

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The retreated this Friday, amid a battery of balance sheets, with Natura&Co and Magazine Luiza plummeting into double digits after frustrating analysts’ expectations, while Americanas clashed, with a 10% jump.

At 11:53, the Ibovespa was down 1.31% to 106,181.3 points. The fall comes after three consecutive highs, in which it accumulated an increase of 2.7%, and has a long weekend with a holiday in Brazil on Monday. The financial volume was 8.2 billion reais.

“The fall of the Ibovespa today is motivated by a combination of factors that are not very favorable”, summarized the partner and chief strategist at Laic Asset Management, Vitor Péricles.

Among these factors he listed bad balances in the retail sector, a measured tone on Wall Street, the drop in prices in China and the holiday in Brazil on Monday, when there will be no trading on the São Paulo stock exchange.

“With this, the market decided to make a little of the gains it achieved in recent trading sessions,” he said.

In New York, the had increase of 0.1%, while the Composite rose 0.2%.

HIGHLIGHTS

– NATURA&CO ON (SA:) was down 15.5%, with what analysts considered weak and the revision of performance estimates overshadowing the cosmetics manufacturer’s plans to list its shares in the United States.

– MAGAZINE LUIZA ON (SA:) plummeted 13.8%, after the company reported a slowdown in sales in the third quarter, when it registered a drop of almost 90% year-on-year.

– AMERICANAS ON (SA:) rose 10.1% after disclosing 240.6 million reais, including tax effects in the PIS/Cofins calculation base, in the third quarter. In the sector, VIA ON rose 1% after a fall the day before, in the wake of the balance sheet.

– LOJAS RENNER ON (SA:) lost 5.3%, also among the negative highlights, even after reversing losses and reporting 172 million reais in the third quarter, with revenue growth.

– PETROBRAS PN (SA:) retreated 1.1%, following the fall in prices abroad.

– VALE ON (SA:) rose 1.3%, resisting the negative effect of the drop in iron ore prices in China.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN (SA:) dropped 0.7% and BRADESCO PN (SA:) gave 0.8%, also weighing in the Ibovespa.