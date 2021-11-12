Ibovespa rises and exceeds 107 thousand points with relief in the interest market | finance

The prospects for approval of the PEC of Precatório , together with negative data on economic activity in Brazil, which gave strength to the idea that the inflation expected to give in next year, they have brought a new day of relief to local assets, allowing the Ibovespa returned to the level of 107 thousand points.

The index traded higher throughout the trading session and, at the end of the day, ended with gains of 1.54%, at 107,594.67 points. At the highest intraday levels, it scored 108,669 points, up 2.52%. The volume traded on the Ibovespa this Thursday was BRL 23.82 billion, a level that is in line with the daily average of 2021.

The reduction of uncertainties related to fiscal issues, with better approval of the PEC dos Precatório, allowed, for the third day in a row, a rise in the Ibovespa. After months of heightened tensions in the markets with the uncertainty of the amount of extraordinary expenses for next year, investors seem to take advantage of the scenario of more clarity in the Budget to return to demand papers penalized by recent volatility.

In another important factor in the macroeconomic scenario, the retail sales retreated 1.3% in September compared to August, less than the 4.3% drop in the previous month and more than the 0.6% drop predicted by 27 consultancies and financial institutions heard by the Value Date.

The data, together with the declaration by the director of International Affairs at the Central Bank, Fernanda Guardado, that she supports the current pace of maintenance of the Selic, brought new relief to the interest rate market.

“This drop in retail sales gives strength to the idea of ​​lower interest rates for next year. There is a lot of tax premium that has been decompressed, but the direction is for lower inflation and weaker activity in 2022, says the manager of portfolio of Lifetime Asset Management Alex Lima.

Thus, the day was marked, especially, by the appreciation of companies that had been suffering from the dynamics of the fixed income market. Digital retailers – with the exception of Via ON – construction companies, fintechs and car rental companies amassed robust gains today, repeating the pattern of recent sessions.

Méliuz ON ended the session up 10.34%, Banco Pan PN rose 7.39% and the units of Banco Inter advanced 6.07%. Localiza ON advanced 5.19%, while Locamerica ON gained 5.16%. Magazine Luiza ON registered an increase of 4.84% and Eztec ON rose 3.88%.

In the month, Eztec ON and MRV ON accumulated gains of 18.85% and 22.86%. Magazine Luiza ON and Americanas ON, in turn, posted gains of 26.27% and 29.19% in November.

The shares still had a boost from abroad in today’s trading session. With lesser fears about the default process on debt securities of Chinese real estate company Evergrande, iron ore ended the day up more than 4% and boosted the metallic minerals sector on the exchange. Vale ON closed with an appreciation of 3.53%, while Usiminas PNA, Gerdau PN and CSN ON had gains of 6.24%, 5.99% and 7.46%, respectively.

At the opposite end, the quarterly balance was decisive for the declines of Via ON. The shares closed down 12.48%. The digital retailer recorded a net loss attributed to controllers of BRL 638 million in the third quarter of this year, reversing the net income of BRL 590 million calculated in the same period in 2020.

The company announced an additional provision for labor claims in the amount of R$1.2 billion in the quarter, but said it expects to be able to offset the cash disbursement of these actions with the monetization of tax credits. “Given the relevance of this news, we feel that our current estimate and target price no longer reflects our view and therefore we have placed the Via recommendation under review for the time being,” say Itaú BBA analysts.

Even after the sharp fall in the stock market in recent months, high interest rates make investments in variable income unattractive in terms of the relationship between risk and return, according to Erminio Lucci, executive director of BGC Liquidez.

With the prospects for depressed growth next year and with inflation that has been eroding a large part of Brazilians’ income, the strategy of betting on sectors more linked to domestic consumption is risky, in his opinion. “The domestic case still has a lot of uncertainty ahead. But it is difficult to specify how much the market has already priced this,” he says.

In the commodities sector, another one of great relevance within the local stock exchange, it is necessary, according to him, to separate the roles that depend on a more robust economic growth in China from those more exposed to global growth as a whole.

“There are many uncertainties regarding Chinese growth and what the economic policy will be adopted by the country in the coming years. As for the energy and agricultural sectors, I believe they will continue surfing, in 2022, in a high aggregate demand. Brazil should grow little. , but not the world,” says Lucci.