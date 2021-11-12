Ibra’s yellowing of Sweden and strange penalty lighten up Spain – 11/11/2021

This fifth round of the European World Cup qualifiers gave Spain, Portugal and Russia the right to draw in the last round on Sunday to secure a direct spot at Qatar-2022. That the Portuguese and Russians arrived with such an advantage was already expected, but the Spaniards had a perfect round.

Spain could end the day without a direct spot in the Cup and having to play recap. For this unfortunate combination to occur, it would have to stumble against Greece in Athens and Sweden would have to win its game in Georgia. The exact opposite occurred.

Sweden did a yellowing like that and unexpectedly lost 2-0. After nearly five years out of the national team, Slatan Ibrahimovic decided to return to play the Euro for Sweden. He had minutes in friendlies in March of this year, but an injury prevented him from playing in the continental tournament. Ibra still wants, however, to play in his last World Cup. And today, with 40 years of age in the legs, he started against Georgia.

He was one of the best on the team, created two clear scoring chances, submitted three times, but did not avoid a defeat that was definitely not in the plan. Sweden dominated and submitted 20 times on goal, but without efficiency, and were punished taking two in the final stage.

Spain seized the opportunity. In the game in Athens, Greece got to score first, but an offside was correctly marked in the bid. A weird penalty, at 26min, allowed Sarabia to score the Spanish victory. It was a confusing move in the Greek area, where the ball could have touched someone’s arm before the Spain player was brought down.

With the results, Spain got one point more than Sweden. The direct confrontation between them, on Sunday, in Seville, will define who will go to the Cup and who will have to face the repechage. The Spaniards won the unexpected draw right.

Two other “finals”, Sunday, will have a similar character. Portugal will host Serbia, in Lisbon, and will play for a draw to stamp the passport to Qatar. If he loses, however, he will have to play the recap and Serbia will take the spot. In this Thursday’s game, against Ireland, Portugal needed at least a draw to have this advantage on Sunday. It was a balanced game, with 12 submissions for each side and an Irish goal disallowed in stoppage time.

The game gained dramatic contours by the expulsion of Pepe, in the final stretch of the match, for a second yellow card. The Luso-Brazilian defender will be out of the final against Serbia, but others who were hanging, like Rúben Dias and Diogo Jota, didn’t even take the field today and will be available in Lisbon. Bernardo Silva was also spared and didn’t even travel to Ireland.

Also on Sunday, Croatia and Russia will face each other for a direct spot in Split, on the Croatian coast. Russia will play for a draw to go to the Cup, right won with today’s rout by 6-0 over Cyprus. Croatia also thrashed, 7-1 over Malta.

The two teams faced each other in the quarter-finals of the last World Cup, in Sochi. After a 2-2 draw, Croatia frustrated the home crowd by passing on penalties. The Russians now have a chance to pay back.

Germany also thrashed, which was already mathematically guaranteed in the Cup and went 9-0 in Liechtenstein. In the dispute for second place, Romania stepped on the ball and was 0-0 with Iceland, playing in Bucharest. Northern Macedonia took the chance and jumped ahead, beating Armenia 3-0 away from home.

Macedonia, which debuted in a major competition playing the last Euro Cup, depends only on itself to go to the repechage. Just beat Iceland, playing at home, next Sunday. Romania now need to win in Liechtenstein, which shouldn’t be a problem, and dry up the Macedonians to regain second place in the group and keep their chances of returning to a Cup.