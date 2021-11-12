“Immune memory”: some test negative to covid-19 despite having been exposed to the virus

There are people who, despite having contracted covid-19, have never tested positive for the disease.

Almost two years after there was a record of the first case of coronavirus in the world, a group of researchers found an explanation for this phenomenon: there are a lot of people who suffer from a “abortive infection”, in which the virus actually enters the body but is eventually eliminated by the immune system’s T cells at an early stage, causing PCR and antibody tests to prove negative for the infection.

According to information advanced by the British newspaper The Guardian, around 15% of health professionals who were screened during the first wave of the pandemic in London, UK, seemed to fit this scenario.

The discovery could thus pave the way for a new generation of vaccines that target T-cell responses and could eventually produce a longer-lasting immune response, the scientists explained.

“We never realized how some people were actually able to completely avoid the virus or if it was eliminated naturally”, said Leo Swadling, an immunologist at University College London and lead author of the paper.

The latest study intensively monitored healthcare professionals for signs of infection and immune responses during the first phase of the pandemic. Although there is a high risk of exposure, 58 participants did not test positive for covid-19. However, blood samples from these same people showed an increase in T cells compared to samples taken before the pandemic or tests from people who had never been exposed to the virus. There were also increases in other blood markers that indicated viral infection.

This study therefore suggests that a subset of people already had “immune memory” T cells from previous infections, corresponding to other seasonal flu that caused colds and therefore protected them from covid-19.