impressive police chase goes viral, but that wasn’t quite it

An unusual scene caught the attention of those passing by Avenida Presidente Vargas, in the center of Rio de Janeiro, this Thursday afternoon (11/11). With cinematic air, two police cars chased a red vehicle in reverse, about 700 meters from the Central do Brasil train station.

A video recorded at the location that went viral shows the exact moment of the situation and the reaction of those passing by. However, the episode, with gunshots, was not actually a police occurrence. Watch:

In fact, it was a recording of the second season of the series Arcanjo Renegado, by Globoplay, starring Marcello Melo Jr. In the video, it is possible to see a car with filming equipment passing by before the chase.

Archangel-Renegade-Marcello-Melo-Jr-as-Mikhael-in-Archangel-Renegade-Carlos-Cute-TV-Globo Marcello Melo Jr. stars in the series Arcanjo Renegado, by GloboplayCarlos Fofinho/TV Globo Renegade Archangel – Globoplay He plays Bope’s First Sergeant MikhaelDisclosure/Globe Ludmilla is Diana in the Renegade Archangel series Ludmilla will play military policewoman Diana in the second season of Archangel RenegadePlay / Instagram 0

The actor plays Mikhael, first sergeant of the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE). The boy leads a team called Archangel, respected in the police field and feared by criminals. Singer Ludmilla will participate in the next season and will play a PM.

The recording impressed those on the street, at the same time that it scared other people who didn’t know what it was about. The video has already reached more than 25,000 views on a Twitter page.