In a leopard bikini, Graciele Lacerda steals the show in photos in the Pantanal with Zezé Di Camargo

On tbt day on the social network, the bride of Zeze di Camargo (59), Graciele Lacerda (41) recalled some clicks with the beloved.

This Thursday, 11th, the journalist recalled a moment with the singer in Corumbá, in the Pantanal, where they are going to fish and drew attention.

That’s because Graciele Lacerda appeared stunning in the records alongside Zezé Di Camargo. In a leopard bikini, pants, glasses and a cap, the fitness muse was beautiful.

“I would give anything to be in this place. Renew my peace of mind!”, she spoke about enjoying being in nature with her future husband.

In the comments, followers filled the couple with praise. “Beautiful”, admired the fans. “Blessed couple”, others talked about lovebirds.

Also in recent days, Graciele Lacerda impressed by showing details of the triplex suite where she will live with Zezé Di Camargo in São Paulo.

See photos by Graciele Lacerda and Zezé Di Camargo in the Pantanal:





